We did this but we didn’t do this, so stop saying we did this, because we didn’t do what we did

It works the same way in all “democratic” governments – “Yes we attempted to censor them, but we did NOT attempt to censor them!”
For further study on the phenomenon, might I refer to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s definitive “I was in the building that day and I was TERRIFIED FOR MY LIFE, but I was not in the building that day…” Or maybe Doctor ( – I use the term loosely – ) Fauci’s famous retort, “Yes I funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Lab, but I did NOT fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Lab so stop accusing me of it!”
Remember please, the Party is the instrument of History and there are no other valid referents, so if the Party declares both a thing and its exact opposite in the same sentence, it is perfectly correct throughout; and you are mistaken, or racist, or misogynist, or some sort of hater or maybe even male or white or BOTH if you draw attention to it. The good news is that you won’t be taken straight out back and shot, not yet at least – but they’re working on it.
– Commenter Y. Knott
Hypocritical liars found guilty of lying and hypocrisy.
Film at 11.
No, JG, it is worse than that… It is a very deep belief that reality is created, not discovered. This has gone way beyond “The money was restaing in the account” lies (which whilst morally wrong can make sense). It is an outright assault on reality. It is our duty (our duty to ourselves) to call them on this at every step. Because if they can get away with saying “pregnant persons”, “Jewish Nazis” and that basic arithmetical competence is “white European priveldge” then God knows where it will end.
I just realised one thing recently that made me happy. The plaques on the Pioneer probes depict nine planets including Pluto. They are somewhere around the Helipoause. Also a man and a woman. Best of luck re-branding them you swine!
I just realised one thing recently that made me happy – You think YOU got problems! Flattered – sincerely flattered…
An essential element of this phenomenon is that their “True Believers” will fervently believe and support everything they say, and furiously denounce any detractors no matter what attention they try to bring to the obvious oxymoronics. It’s a mark of belonging, just like the secret handshake or the mandatory tattoo. And those who aren’t their “True Believers” are beneath contempt, so their thoughts and opinions can be dismissed out-of-hand without even the slightest acknowledgement or consideration – they’re not really people, so why are you wasting the Party’s time mentioning them, Comrade?
I think what you describe here Y Knott, is a religious cult. FWIW, humans seem to have a propensity to religiosity and in absence of a spiritual religion we will be happy to genuflect to a secular religion. It seems to be a part of human nature. In the enlightenment we tried to fix this with “science” but unfortunately “science” seems to have been co-opted into this same religious cult.
FWIW, Trumpians also give off a very “religious cult” sense too, so, since left and right are both humans, they both have this seeming inner need for a religion. Religions need heretics and infidels. It is part of what makes you one of the chosen ones. And who doesn’t want to be one of the chosen ones?
They’ve winnowed it all down to godhead. This way, religion without god, they’re not bothered by all of that pesky anthropomorphic structure, plus they can pivot their philosophies – their godhead – in an instant as they see fit.
The analogy might strike the uninitiated as coming somewhat from a distance. 🙂
Believing Trump preferable to Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden does not require a particularly fervent faith. Going further – thinking he does more for his voters than a Mitt Romney or similar – is doable without being the stuff of which martyrs are made. Thinking that his ‘gaffes’ are MSM fictions is very demonstrable in many cases, and very defensible in others.
When they see cause – Trump’s recent Pennsylvania endorsement, for example – his typical supporters seem mostly able to express their doubts, and that without fearing excommunication. I’m watching from a distance to be sure – but it does seem to offer a perceptibly different experience from the one you get in the party of cancel culture.
Niall Kilmartin
Believing Trump preferable to Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden does not require a particularly fervent faith.
Certainly, but believing that he can do no wrong, defending his most stupid of statements, believing that him not being re-elected is the apocalypse, thinking that the non believers are evil and stupid — not just wrong. These are all the hallmarks of religion.
But, you tell me, the left does all that too. Which kind of was exactly my point.
Trump rallies have a lot of the hallmarks of Billy Graham rallies, save for the altar call at the end. I’m sure the left would be the same could they scare up enough people to fill a small room. I haven’t been to a Trump rally; however they do look like a lot of fun. I haven’t been to a Biden rally because, well because nobody really has.
Are there some Trump supporters that have a balanced, reasonable view? Yes, of course, just as there are reasonable and balanced people on the left (much though I hate to propagate the ridiculous idea that political ideas are linear.) It still doesn’t change my whole point that a lot of politicians exploit the religious instinct of humans. Heck listen to Obama speak. Change the text and keep the mannerisms and he speaks like a baptist preacher.
This all makes sense if you take it for grnted (as i do) that the modern diet (especially American diet, with lots of seed oils and HFCS) makes people unable to use basic logic. So that people see nothing inconsistent in a statement like “we did this but we didn’t do this”.
And this also helps to resolve the difference between Niall and Fraser. What Trump has shown is that, nowadays, all you need to be a great POTUS is
A. commonsense that could be taken for granted in an American of, say, 50 years ago;
B. enough strength of character to resist gaslighting by the establishment media.
(Well, OK, one also needs enough stamina, money, and name recognition to run a campaign. And then enough stamina to work in the Oval Office.)
And yet, nobody between Reagan and Trump, either winners or losers, had both A or B. Arguably, nobody had either of them: not to a sufficient extent.
I submit that this comes from the diet.