Inflation: what happened last time

A lot of people in the media are calling it the “cost of living crisis” but us lot who were around in the 1970s know it as “inflation”. Back then – if the government’s figures are/were to be believed – it peaked at 25%. The 1970s were a pretty horrible decade all round. As well as inflation, there were constant strikes, bankrupt nationalised industries and a general air of doom. A Samizdata contributor, growing up in France even had an economics text book with a chapter entitled, “Britain: headed for the Third World?”
Since the mid-1980s inflation has been much lower. It’s been present but until now it has been far less of a day-to-day problem. So, what happened? The Thatcher government put up interest rates. For reasons that I may have once understood, but no longer do, this reduced inflation. But it came at a price. Huge numbers of businesses went bust or reduced their workforces. Unemployment skyrocketed. By the mid-1980s growth had returned but many previously industrialised areas did not recover and still haven’t. I doubt they ever will.
Are there lessons in this? Harbingers more like. Interest rates have been very low for a very long time. Homeowners – as opposed to businesses last time round – have borrowed a lot. If you are on an average income and want to own your own house and bring up a family that is what you have to do. Should interest rates go up, millions will find they cannot pay their mortgages. A cynic might argue that at least in the 1980s, the pain was borne by people who weren’t going to vote Conservative anyway. This time, that’s not so clear.
That’s not how that works, at least for anyone with a room temperature IQ.
You can get two kinds of home loans (at least over here in the colonies), “fixed” and “variable”. The variable loans start off with a lower rate that is guaranteed for a certain length of time, and then goes to market rates. I don’t really understand it, but I think it’s good for people who intend to only own a property for a short time.
Fixed rate loans are, as the name indicates, fixed. I refinanced my home last year when rates were about as low as they’re ever going to get. I have a VA loan, and I got a 2.25 percent interest rate.
No amount of inflation or interest rate increases will make that go up unless I need money *so* badly that I choose to refinance. Property values might rise (they also might fall, there are scenarios where that makes sense) so taxes might go up, but my interest rate–and hence my house payment–are fixed for the next 25 years or so. I also put solar panels on my roof this year, borrowed money at 2.9 percent to do that. I’ve got enough up there–and a battery backup system–that even in late march and early April I’m producing more electricity than I used–thus fixing my electrical costs for the next 15 years. Again, fixed rate loan.
It’s those who don’t have a house and want one, or who are forced to move and need to sell that are screwed. Well, and those that build houses.
But this is a feature to The Party. If they can keep inflation up for a decade they will have inflated most of the national debt away. Of course they’ll have impoverished millions, and killed a bunch of people, but that too is a feature.
Can kicking eventually runs out of road. The West has been kicking its can down its road for over 20 years now, living well beyond its means, living on debts and cheap imports that kept the price of ‘stuff’ down. Its answer to any economic crisis has been to print money, and rely on the deflationary power of the global supply chain to offset that inflationary monetary stimulus. Only they killed the golden goose by over reacting to covid with lockdowns, and now the deflationary effect of the global supply chain has flipped into creating inflation instead. Add in the stupendous amounts of money printed to allow Western countries to continue living the high life during covid despite no-one doing any work, and the idiot ‘green’ policies they have been pursuing, and you have the perfect storm. There’s no going back from this. Money printing can’t continue without causing a currency collapse, and societal collapse with it, and without money printing the West will be forced to live within its means. Which is a considerably lower standard of living than anyone born since about 1970 has experienced. And the anti-fossil fuels policies will only make the entire sh*tstorm worse, and abandoning them would mean the entire Western political class having to admit they got it wrong. Which just won’t happen, because it would threaten their very grip on power.
The future in the West looks grim. The only way the Western Elites can maintain their position of power is to double down on the greenery, maintain the money printing but attempt to control the resulting inflation by extreme control measures on the masses – a prices and incomes policy for the 21st century in effect. There will be no market prices or wages, not officially anyway. Everything will be controlled. And given they have considerably more powers over people and businesses nowadays due to electronic banking and PAYE systems they could just make it work, or at least work enough that it doesn’t collapse immediately. Life is about to get a lot more like Germany c.1938.
In America, only about 8% of mortgages are variable-rate. They have traditionally been reserved for the less credit-worthy, or the less . . . intelligent (in my mind.) The rest are fixed interest rates for the life of the loan. Is this the case in the rest of the world? I remember, during the life of my last two mortgages, being rather smug when interest rates rose drastically and I had and retained my cheaper loan.