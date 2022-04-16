Government minister guilty of ‘bullying’: expecting senior civil servants to do actual work

Michael Gove stands accused of bullying his civil servants. According to The Sun, he “was said to have been visibly angry with a string of officials” over the abject state of the visa scheme for Ukrainian refugees.
This has led Jeremy Rycroft, the Permanent Secretary at the Home Office, to complain to Jeremy Pocklington, his counterpart at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC). … when Priti Patel was accused of the same, the report into the incident concluded that: “Her approach on occasions has amounted to behaviour that can be described as bullying in terms of the impact felt by individuals”. … If they feel bullied, it’s bullying
One would not expect Conservative Home to be overly sympathetic to the whining permanent secretaries, or harsh to Gove. That said, I think a new series of ‘Yes, Minister’ would see Permanent Secretary Sir Humphrey Appleby sobbing “How can you bully me like this?”, then behind-the-scenes fixing the ‘enquiry’, as another way to block whatever Minister Jim Hacker was pushing him to do. Whether it’s Priti Patel ‘bullying’ a permanent secretary to bar illegal immigrants the higher civil service is happy to see enter the UK, or Michael Gove ‘bullying’ a permanent secretary to admit Ukrainian refugees the higher civil service is happy to see kept out of the UK, it’s a great way to ensure that if the minister ever reaches the point of banging the table and demanding that orders be carried out, yet another obstacle to that can be put in place.
The WWII Jewish Brigade was formed when Churchill banged the table and stated that of course it would be, putting an end to the meant-to-be-endless delays of certain advisors. The Jewish Brigade spent the last six months of WWII killing Germans and learning everything the British army knew about military technique (by the end of WWII, that was a lot). Historians of the wars of Israel’s formation say Israel would not have survived without the Jewish Brigade. It was lucky Churchill banged the table then, not today, when the brigade’s creation could have been delayed yet longer by a ‘bullying’ enquiry.
Home Office insisting civil servants indicate their pronouns
If you haven’t already read Guido’s article from two days ago there’s no real need to follow the link as the title tells it all.
It’s not hard to imagine some serious internal bullying for anyone principled, or foolish from a career perspective, enough to ignore this diktat.
(The Department for Levelling-Up, Housing and Communities (DHLUC) sounds like something too far-fetched even for Yes Minister hence Jim Hacker’s less absurd title of Minister for Administrative Affairs).
Sorry DLUHC not DHLUC.
How could I get that wrong?
More dead wood that a true Conservative government would have axed in the great Bonfire of the Quangos and Surpluses…
For decades, so-called civil “servants” have been bullying the people they ostensibly “serve” by ignoring what their bosses and the public want, attempting to impose their own agenda on the population, and siccing the power of the civil service on those who oppose them.
People who work in the real world have to get on with doing the job that they are paid to do or they end up getting a written warning. A couple more of those and they find themselves out of a job. There is generally a structure in place to give the employee in question further training and a chance to shape up but if non of that works they are dismissed. Does non of this stuff apply to jobs at the pointy end of government?
The Civil Service does pretty much as it pleases. That no government will talk about this, let alone do something, tells you much about politicians.