Four- and five-year-olds who crawl rather than walk

From an anonymous article in Tuesday’s Guardian called “My pupils have been badly set back by the pandemic. ‘Catch-up’ lessons aren’t what they need”:
In my school, some children are now struggling to articulate what they need or want, answer simple questions or follow short instructions. This has a knock-on effect on their social skills. Those who haven’t had much practice taking turns in conversation or sharing with others find playing and using school resources difficult. Many children have missed out on physical development opportunities; it has been eye-opening to witness four- and five-year-olds choosing to crawl down the corridor into the toilets rather than walk.
I take a fairly forgiving view of the actions that our government and others took when the pandemic hit. As an immediate strategy lockdown may well have been the right thing to do, and even if it wasn’t, it is easy to be wise in hindsight and when it is not you who has to make the decision. Boris & Co. were faced with a type of crisis they had never faced before and a cacophony of conflicting advice, all of which claimed to be expert.
But it was clear quite early on that the slight risk that Covid-19 presented to young children was far outweighed by the harm done to their development by masks and lockdown. That is difficult to forgive.
Much as I love the opportunity to attack the unintended consequences of government intervention, perhaps the inability of a five year old to engage in a structured discourse or to walk reflects more on the parents.
Its the shots too.
I’m afraid I don’t believe this story. That is to say, it might be true, but if I was forced to lay money down, I’d be betting heavily against.
Obviously strikes 1 and 2 are that it is (1) in the Graun and (2) anonymous.
But strike 3 is that it seems to be preaching a gospel that in order for a young child to be properly socialised, and even in order to learn to walk, it has to go to school. (A notion that seems very convenient for the fanatically anti-homeschooling Graun.)
This all seems very unlikely, especially as humans have been around for a few hundred thousand years, and there have only been schools available to most children for the past couple of hundred. Before then, children got socialised in their families. Oh, and they learned to walk there too.
So, I say it’s c**p.
I take your point, Steve, but in normal times those children whose parents are inadequate would have had a second chance in school.
(I have argued for many years that state welfare is a major cause of family breakdown leading to bad parenting, and also that state education has crowded out the better forms of education that would exist in its absence. That is my opinion still. However we are where we are, and for many children their state school is the nearest thing they get to a nurturing environment.)
Lee Moore, you write, “…it seems to be preaching a gospel that in order for a young child to be properly socialised, and even in order to learn to walk, it has to go to school. (A notion that seems very convenient for the fanatically anti-homeschooling Graun.)”
In fact the article contradicts the most recent version of the Gospel According To Graun, in that it admits lockdowns have done harm. A few of the commenters do point this out. The pure form of the doctrine was expressed by Los Angeles teachers’ union leader Cecily Myart Cruz, who I posted about six months ago who said,
Several of the Guardian commenters point out, as you did, that the level of underdevelopment represented by a four year old who prefers to walk rather than crawl is not normal. My response to that is the same as I gave to Steve above: indeed it is not normal, but those children who were already neglected and starved of stimulus have lost the chance of better care that school could have given them.
It’s easy to blame parents for the lack of socialization during lockdowns, but society has led most people directly into the idea that you go to work all day while responsibility for raising your kid is transferred to state schools. The state schools seemingly accepted this new contract eagerly. Parents then became two-earner households, which became the benchmark for how much you had to earn in a family to get along.
And then, one day, the teachers decided otherwise. It left lots of people high and dry, trying to earn livings while also handling the kids at home. Most people didn’t have the option of simply transferring all of their daily attention to their kids.
I come from a schools family. Dad was a teacher forever, mom a school admin. But I blame teachers for most of the socialization problems that we’re now seeing. They showed their true colors about their concerns.