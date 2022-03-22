“Four people killed in Israeli stabbing attack”, reports the Times:
At least four people were stabbed to death in southern Israel today before the attacker was shot dead by a passerby, in one of the deadliest such attacks in the country in years.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Beersheba, the largest city in the Negev desert. Israeli media reports identified the attacker as an Arab citizen of Israel, who is claimed to be a former high school teacher who had previously been imprisoned over alleged links to the Islamic State.
“It appeared to be a single terrorist who went on a stabbing spree,” Eli Levy, a police spokesman, said on Channel 13 TV. “A civilian took the initiative and shot and killed him.”
The presence of that armed civilian saved many innocent lives.
If a similar Islamist or other terrorist stabbing spree were to happen here in the UK tomorrow – and who is to say that it will not – then the odds for the defenders are much worse. If they are lucky there might be something like a narwhal tusk handy. If not… I have often thought of the last brave moments of Ignacio Echeverria:
At around 10pm on Saturday 3 June 2017, Echeverría, carrying his skateboard on his back, was skateboarding with friends in London. Near Borough Market, they saw a man attacking a police officer lying on the ground. When the man left the body of the officer and began to assault a woman (a French citizen who survived the incident due to Echeverría’s actions) Echeverría used his skateboard to strike the attacker, diverting his attention long enough that several people were moved to safety. He subsequently attacked a second terrorist who was also attacking a police officer. He was then stabbed twice in the back by two attackers, causing his death.
Well done that armed civilian, who most likely served in the IDF and was therefore able to satisfy the strict conditions allowing him/her to carry a firearm.
In the UK the rescuer would, of course, probably be charged with murder.
Perhaps Ignacio should have used the edge of the skateboard to strike?
It is more important that citizens think of themselves as impotent and dependent than that a few don’t get murdered.
Snorri Godhi,
I think the point is that when a man runs forward armed only with what he happens to be carrying in order to take on two terrorists armed with knives, his odds of survival are low however he does it.
Mr Echeverria seems to have been a fit and vigorous man who enjoyed many sports. In the space of a few seconds he went from strolling in the sunshine with friends to the last fight of his life, as he must have known was probable. His use of a skateboard as an improvised weapon certainly saved the life of the French woman, and probably other lives as well. Few men could have made better use of those few seconds.
Good men with guns are not certain to live, and good men without guns are not certain to die. But the chances get better if you have a gun.