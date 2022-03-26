|
Samizdata quote of the day
The whole creaking machine is lubricated by the magic grease of grade inflation. As of the early Sixties, 15% of grades at American colleges and universities fell within the A range. By 2013, the proportion had reached 45%. To paraphrase the joke from the old Soviet Union, students pretend to work, and professors pretend to grade them.
It is within the context of these forms of collegiate stupidity that we can understand the one that is now the most salient: wokeism. Wokeism can be thought of as the opportunistic infection of a host with an already weakened intellectual immune system. Students haven’t learned to think, so they lack the means to spot its inconsistencies, its hypocrisies, its absurdities. They haven’t learned to read, so they uncritically absorb its empty language. They know little of history, so they accept whatever tendentious version wokeism hands them.
– William Deresiewicz
I read this piece and find myself cheering it and booing it at the same time. The argument he is making is, IMHO, founded on an outdated view of what college actually is. Of course, I imagine the professor would disagree with me on the fundamentals here, and that, I think, is true of many arguments today — surface arguments ignoring foundational differences.
The professor seems to think of college in the same way we did 100 years ago — about getting a well rounded, general, liberal arts education. I’m surprised he doesn’t advocate for courses on Latin, Greek and Hebrew. (How can one study mathematics without the Greek to read Euclid?) But I think this is an entirely impractical idea in a world where college costs a quarter of a million dollars (or, even, I guess, for you Brits forty thousand pounds.) It is to reserve education for the elites who, as 100 years ago, were the only ones who could afford such niceties.
Rather I think for most parents who aspire to send their kids off to college (who the hell knows what kids think) it is in fact a fancy vocational training school. A place to learn a craft that will enable them to pay their way through society. Engineer, Doctor, Lawyer, Scientist, Designer, Architect. In a world where college is so insanely expensive I simply question the value of degree in the humanities, outside of a vain self indulgence. It is, after all, evident in his piece. Discussions on Shakespeare, English Lit and the humanities. What do they qualify you to do? Bloviating Barista? Or even worse, Journalist?
By no means am I saying that the humanities don’t have value, they do, just not quarter of a million dollars worth. From what I can see, here in the USA, the only people demanding the government repay their student loans are students who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in degrees that offered no ultimate commercial value.
But, you might ask, where will kids learn to make arguments, learn to write effectively, learn to read critically? And I think the answer to this is really twofold. First of all, FFS why didn’t they learn that in high school? Certainly the purpose of high school should be to give kids a rounded education, one that doesn’t cost the price of a vacation home in the Hamptons. Most of the failure in the US education system happens there, and is mostly the responsibility of the teachers’ unions. Allow parents to choose their schools and teachers and this problem would go away very, very quickly.
Second, within the context of their vocational courses at colleges students absolutely DO learn these skills. My kid is a student at a major school of Computer Science and I assure you the course there is VERY rigorous. Medical degrees, law degrees, these kids are taught in a very rigorous way, with high degrees of feedback, revision and improvement. It is just in subjects that don’t matter, like “Studies in Shakespeare” and “The Experience of the Black Womyn in Modern America” where rigor doesn’t matter, because the course itself doesn’t matter, that there is a problem. Why don’t these kids learn to make arguments? Because the subject about which they are arguing is so insubstantial itself that substantial argument is almost impossible.
Ultimately, American colleges (and proportionately British colleges) are where the vast majority of Nobel Prizes and earth shattering discoveries are made. So, despite their many faults, American colleges are being successful in the things that really matter, it is just that they have this cancerous growth sapping them of their energy and power.
Wokism in college? It is really a symptom and a disease of students taking courses that don’t really matter. The rest of the college students? They are too busy doing their homework to get involved in any of that nonsense.