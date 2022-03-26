We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
«  
  »

What new depravity is this?

· Economics, Business & Globalization · Environment · Health & medical · How very odd! · UK affairs

“UK supermarkets accused of ‘bombarding’ shoppers with cheap meat”, whispers the Guardian’s Denis Campbell in shock:

Britain’s biggest supermarkets stand accused of “bombarding” shoppers with offers of cheap meat, despite pledging to promote more meat-free diets to improve health and tackle global heating.

They are using money-saving promotions, such as two for the price of one, as a way of “pushing” meat, at odds with moves in the UK and globally for consumers to eat less of it, research found.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons are each offering scores of deals every week on meat products such as burgers and sausages to drive sales and boost their profits, according to a report from the

Marketing directors of Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons? Apparently not. This disturbing news comes from the…

charity Eating Better. It is an umbrella group representing more than 60 organisations including WWF UK, Greenpeace, public health bodies, dietitians, the RSPCA and food charities.

March 26th, 2022 |

3 comments to What new depravity is this?

  • Bell Curve
    March 26, 2022 at 11:02 pm

    Quelle surprise. This disturbing news comes from a who’s who list of paternalistic utter cunts 😀

  • bobby b
    March 26, 2022 at 11:21 pm

    ” . . . the government’s crackdown on the promotion of foodstuffs that are high in fat, salt or sugar – to tackle childhood obesity – begins in October. Marketing of such foods will be outlawed on TV before the 9pm “watershed” and also online, though the food industry is trying to persuade ministers to delay or water down both plans.”

    Really? It’s THAT bonkers there? You’ve allowed your whacko vegans to make the marketing of meat illegal? Quietly rolling our eyes at such loons has allowed them to believe they have value. They do not.

    This is what we get for being polite and not making fun. It’s time for ridicule and shaming. We are omnivores.

  • Surellin
    March 27, 2022 at 2:37 am

    Shame on these retailers, offering goods and services that people want and need!

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

«  
  »