"If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny."
– Elon Musk: entrepreneur, spacefarer, and annoyer of the Woke. (Quoted by Yaron Brook here.)
Samizdata quote of the day
“If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny.”
– Elon Musk: entrepreneur, spacefarer, and annoyer of the Woke. (Quoted by Yaron Brook here.)
March 14th, 2022
4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom.
The SAGE committee has that as Standard Operating Procedure #1
Lest we forget, openly minuted by the SAG committee meeting March 2020
“Options for increasing adherence to social distancing measures”
Produced by the Nudge Unit, not the medical sub-committee.
A substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened. … The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging. … Use media to increase sense of personal threat.
How SAGE and the UK media created fear in the British public
https://evidencenotfear.com/how-sage-and-uk-media-created-fear-in-the-british-public/
Is the Coronavirus Scare a Psychological Operation?
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/06/is-the-coronavirus-scare-a-psychological-operation/
This SOP has (let’s be honest) been brilliantly successful. Not least because of the SAGE behavioural unit (psychologists) careful mapping of the predominant types of personality in the UK (and elsewhere), and how to tailor the threat to the type of personality.
As with most social media, “bread and circuses” is a crude but accurate guideline for the most frequently-occurring type of personality. Social creatures, happy to doze in front of the TV. Most often watching things happen, or wondering what happened, but not making things happen.
For want of a name, let’s call them the Sheeple. They are easy to scare, and easy to herd; trusting in the benevolence of their shepherd, even when being herded into a lorry for a one-way trip to an abattoir.
Important note:
This is not the kind of person who would frequent strange websites like this one, where questions are asked and comfortable assumptions are challenged.
I met a man on Saturday who believes it all.
Lockdowns – “saved lives”.
Masks – good idea.
Government spending – not high enough, “cuts” are harming people.
And-so-on.
He was intelligent and highly educated – so clearly the Behaviour Modification teams (“Nudge Units”) and the mainstream media, are earning their salt.
As for opponents of ever bigger government and international governance (Chancellor Merkel was a hero of the man) – we are ists and phobes.
So, again, the education system and mainstream media do have an effect.
The swimming pool at the gym is roped off into three 5 metre wide lanes, fast, medium and slow. At the head of each lane there is a board that instructs swimmers to swim in either a clockwise or anti clockwise direction, swim up one side, move across at the end, swim back down the other side. This works quite well but can be a little awkward when people swim at different paces. So, when there are only two or three swimmers in the lane, we often come to an agreement just to swim back and forth in parallel, that way it doesn’t matter if some are faster or slower, we can keep out of each other’s way. However, there are some swimmers who insist on swimming in circles even when there are only two in the lane, some even when they are the only person in the lane. It says so on the sign you see.