Samizdata quote of the day

We let the WHO be taken over by the Chinese, but still treated it as neutral on Covid. We let UN human rights bodies be dominated by human rights violators… We deserted our friends in Afghanistan. No wonder Putin thought he could try it on.

– Lord Frost

March 7th, 2022 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • staghounds
    March 7, 2022 at 3:49 am

    I don’t think two or three trillion dollars and 20 years of military protection is accurately described as “deserting” our friends/collaborators/parasites.

