Samizdata quote of the day
A no fly zone is actually pretty similar to zero covid.
A nice “feel good” solution & very easy to demonise anyone who disagrees with it. But as soon as you consider the practicalities, it becomes clear that both are entirely unrealistic without huge negative consequences.
– Amy the Sceptical Zebra
Is there any credible scenario for a NATO-imposed ‘no fly zone’ over Ukraine that doesn’t go something like this:
1. NATO declares ‘no fly zone’ over Ukraine.
2. Russia ignores it, sends fighters / bombers in anyway.
3. NATO shoots down Russian aircraft.
4. Later the same day, several hundred million people are dead and most of Europe plus significant areas of the USA and Russia are radioactive ash.
That would be a ‘huge negative consequence’ if ever there was one.
Completely agree
Mutual nuclear annihilation would probably end mandatory vaccination laws, so it has that going for it.
Michael Tracey’s substack on this is worth the time:
https://mtracey.substack.com/p/ukraine-is-trying-to-goad-the-us?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoyODI0ODU1LCJwb3N0X2lkIjo0OTgxMjAyNywiXyI6IllYV0kwIiwiaWF0IjoxNjQ2NjAyNzg2LCJleHAiOjE2NDY2MDYzODYsImlzcyI6InB1Yi0zMDMxODgiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.yCuajiGLz88hIVv1kp0xPikvXlfsOWIqqnvfGVu9I_k&s=r
Maajid Nawaz is also worth a read on this, There are really no good guys in this fight.
if Zelensky had his way with a no fly zone Europe and America would almost certainly be dragged into a world war.
bobby b, are you taking the Michael. I hope you are. I really do.
As unbearable as you find it, actually there are. Are the Azov battalion actually Nazis? Sure do look like it. What share of the vote do actual neo-Nazis get in Ukraine? Really small.
bobby b (March 6, 2022 at 9:41 pm), IMHO Tracey’s thread is written in an intemperate style which lowers its value. The Ukraine, having been attacked, of course asks for every kind of help it can think of.
(In WWII, the Russians demanded invasion of France long before it was feasible, in part maybe from genuine fear, desperation and ignorance, but also so they could treat all the help they did get as a pitifully inadequate substitute for it, instead of having to say thank you. Zelensky is and will be more courteous.)
Michael Tracey’s stuff about ‘choreography’ strikes me as merely getting in the way of understanding the situation. I’m reluctant to offer Claire Berlinski as the voice of (relative) reason, but I follow her remarks about making Putin worry about our sanity, rather than just we about his – in part because Trump would not need Claire’s help to think of that. Claire simultaneously thinks implementing a non-fly-zone would be very unwise and said it would have its uses if ‘no fly zone’ is heard from people in polls, and journalists in opinion columns, and of course Zelensky (who has a propaganda war to fight as well as a shooting war).
Claire is advising the well-known “strategy of the weak negotiating position”, where politicians sell Putin on the idea they know it’s unwise “but my voters are putting me under increasing pressure – you know what voters are like” and so Russia has to concede something. Trump would do it better, but it may be as good as it gets, as far as any current western leader is concerned.
Half full!
Had to look that one up. “Taking the Michael . . .” Huh. Never heard that one before. “Separated by a common language . . . ”
Yes. Oh, yes.
I suspect that there are, but like in most coalitional fights, there are no sides without some bad people. So we all see the bad people we expect to see.
(I had one of those “read the room, dad” talks in a bar out east a month or so ago, sitting and drinking with offspring’s friends and co-workers. The talk came around to Ukraine, and she wanted me to know that one woman’s husband was in Kiev, one guy’s friends and roommates were in a boat offshore, and none of them knew for sure where another friend who was shuttling around was, and they were expecting trouble, so she told me to just avoid the politics in it. It was a good time for black and white. Might still be.)
Russia would not escalate to nuclear war over a no-fly zone. That would be, literal, suicide for Putin. Moreover it would be suicide for everyone involved in the nuclear process, so I would be bet that no missiles would be fired.
Now if tanks rolled into Russia proper, he might.
The notion of Nazis taking orders from a Jew would be quite intriguing, if i could bring myself to take it seriously.
I do recognize that it’s more of a polemic than a dispassionate essay, but I figure that, in a time where polemics have sort of occupied the field, it’s good to get them from several views. That may be all you get. The dispassionate essays are . . . thin on the ground right now.