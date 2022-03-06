This translated twitter thread purports to originally come from an FSB source, but I cannot say if this is legit or not. If true, it is dynamite.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Geeks
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Extremely interesting thread…
This translated twitter thread purports to originally come from an FSB source, but I cannot say if this is legit or not. If true, it is dynamite.
March 6th, 2022 |
14 comments to Extremely interesting thread…
Leave a Reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
The military operation does not seem to have been well thought through – but then Mr Putin is not President Eisenhower, he does not have a background in logistics or in how military force can be used to achieve political objectives.
Mr Putin does not understand the economic side either – he walked (like a fool) into the “Great Reset” with now, for example, both Mastercard and Visa cutting off payment services from all Russians. This is NOT a new idea – at all those WEF events that Mr Putin went to, using the monetary and financial system for political objectives was often discussed (was Mr Putin asleep?). For example, Mr Putin should have understood that he would be cut off from Dollar transactions and that his “foreign exchange reserves” of fiat money, would become worthless over night (because, really, THEY ALWAYS WERE worthless). But he seems to have been caught by surprise by every obvious move against him.
I seem to know more about what the international Corporate State (“public-private partnership”) would do to Russians than Mr Putin did – and that is crazy, he had access to all the information we have (indeed far more – he has been to these conferences and so on), and yet EVERYTHING catches him by surprise.
Of course this is a good trial run – for an agenda that has nothing really to do with Russia or Mr Putin, but he should have seen it coming and he-did-not.
Perhaps Mr Putin is very ill – just no longer has a grip on reality.
Mr Putin was always an evil man – but now he acting as if was STUPID as well. Unless, as already said, he is very ill.
I keep coming back to the stubborn fact that Mr Putin had more than TWENTY YEARS to set up a gold currency and financial system – but he did not.
Mr Putin stuck with fiat money and the international institutions (Swift, the Credit Bubble banks, and all the rest of it) – that may be O.K. if you plan to only do what the international establishment want you to do.
But if you want to be “Peter the Great” or “Catherine the Great” taking over the Ukraine – then you have to have an independent monetary and financial system (AS THEY DID – hold one of their coins between your fingers, it has value RIGHT NOW).
Mr Putin does NOT have an independent monetary and financial system – Russia has lots of gold and he had over TWENTY YEARS to create an independent monetary and financial system, but Mr Putin DID NOT DO IT.
To invade Ukraine is bad enough – to invade Ukraine when you are still part of the international fiat money and Credit Bubble monetary and financial system, is totally insane.
Of course this system will also be used to crush domestic dissent in various countries.
The “war on cash” (and the undermining of what “cash” is – which happened long ago) is very much a war on Freedom of Speech and all other basic liberties.
As for Mr Putin – an evil man, who is now also clearly a FOOL.
Frederick the Great of Prussia did not have much gold of his own – or a strong economy either. Contrary to his apologists over the last few centuries – Prussia was a serf ridden dump. And is legal system, under Frederick, was not “scientific” and “efficient” – in reality his legal code was one of the WORST in Europe.
So how did Frederick pay for his War Machine? Partly by massive gold subsidies from London (yes the “Frederick the Great” that British thinkers taught “proved” that statism works, was actually dependent on British subsidies) – and partly by plundering and counterfeiting – all those fake “Polish” coins that were really debased coins produced by Frederick the Great (“great men” are often rather squalid criminals if one looks up close).
Frederick was also a real SOLDIER – he understood MILITARY matters.
It is clear now that Mr Putin does not.
By the way – Frederick was also lucky.
Had the Empress Elizabeth of Russia lived a few months longer – the Cossacks would have been in Berlin (and he admitted that).
I would like to believe this is true. I’d like to believe that Russian logistics are in a mess, that their SAS met a sticky end, that the Ukrainians are fighting like lions, that Russia’s economy is about to tank. But… it’s all stuff I want to hear and things that have been said quite a lot in the West. That’s how hoaxes from Titus Oates to Trump-Russia are sustained – because people want to believe them.
As regards the economy I am reminded of Norman Angell. In 1910, or thereabouts he wrote a book in which he claimed that major wars were impossible because no power would be able to sustain it beyond a few months. He was, of course, spectacularly wrong. He was, of course, subsequently rewarded with a Nobel Peace Prize.
Oh absolutely, which is why I am far from ready to say this is certainly legit. Only time will tell.
I think both of those have actual evidence to back them up (the poor logistics and that the ‘descent’ operation to take Hostomel airport was a fiasco), but yes, one does need to be sceptical about many of the claims we are hearing.
The discussion is interesting. The ability of the alleged FSB guy to find time to write it, although
may not be dispositive, but I’m unclear what its audience is meant to be and why a time-and-sleep-lacking analyst would write it. I can imagine answers to these questions – but also reasons why a more-distantly-sourced analysis would allege an FSB-insider provenance. I will be cautious about its source, but unsurprised if some of its statements prove to have content.
Just my 0.02p FWIW.
Sure Niall, I just stuck it up speculatively “as is”. It might turn out to be less than it seems but too interesting to just ignore.
Being “at work” does not always mean you are working. It cam mean you are showing up and staying long hours so the bosses can see you doing it. And with the right precautions, riding the Web looks like work.
But who knows these days? I don’t trust my city government, nor my state government, and I haven’t the least idea what the county government is up to. I do know – assuming I can trust the news – that some committee is discussing tearing up the Interstate 94 highway between Minneapolis and Saint Paul, and wants to turn it into a parkway. A major artery of commerce! Some kind of (adjective) Justice because forty or fifty years ago building the highway disrupted neighborhoods.
The world has gone mad.
The main characteristic of the Rondo neighborhood – which is the area that was wiped out – was that no one could get out of there fast enough. Hellhole. If it was still there today, they’d be screaming to tear it down. When the state looked for land to buy for 94, Rondo went cheap.
Now, they talk about the culture of the remaining area, but that culture was only made possible by 94 providing access.
It’s like we lost a war and no one told us.
Rings true, but as Patrick observed, that might be because I’d like it to be true. So thanks for putting it up and thanks for also warning it might not be legit.
On being overworked, it’s worth reminding ourselves that during the First World War, Haig and in the Second World War, Alanbrooke both had the time to keep diaries. Alanbrooke frequently complained to his diary how tired he was but then he spent most of his time battling Churchill. Haig only had the Germans to deal with.
People who like this thread may also like the thread of Carole Catlady……..
Some random superficial thoughts, assuming thread is true, color me skeptical:
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Amateurs rely on tactics, Pros rely on logistics. Up until a week ago, I would have guessed Putin was a Pro unless he is being deceived.
Don’t believe your own hype, don’t believe your own lies.
A parallel circumstance. After, we were, maybe 18 months into covid, in the course of an interview, Eric Weinstein, brother of Bret, expressed his utter dismay with the institutions, responsible for managing covid. Up until then, he had convinced himself that even debased institutions carry within them institutional knowledge and institutional memory, sufficient to function, even if they are managed by dopes. Case in point, I give you the withdrawal from Afghanistan, which as many have mentioned would have been managed better by Boy Scouts.
I have no point just wondering if someone is playing 3-D chess and it’s over my head.
There is an unconfirmed report – unable to link it, I’m afraid, that Putin is suffering from cancer and is therefore afraid of catching any form of infection, hence the long tables. If this is true, then he may be mad enough to feel that, if he is going to go, he may as well take the rest of the world with him. I think it may take a Game of Thrones style kingslayer to save the world.
Looking at the map…
Could the Kyiv attack axis just be a massive feint to claim the entirety of Southern Ukraine up to Odessa?