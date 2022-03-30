|
Samizdata quote of the day
If you go back to the Arab Spring and the Green Revolution there was generally a sense of triumphalism. Back then, the CEO of Twitter said that we are the free speech wing of the free speech party. That’s how Silicon Valley saw itself. Ten years later, you have the widespread view that Silicon Valley needs to restrict and regulate disinformation and prevent free speech on its platform. You’d have to say that the turning point was 2016, when Trump got elected against the wishes of pretty much everyone in Silicon Valley. That was a little too much populism for them. And they saw social media as being complicit in Trump’s election.
– David Sacks
The elite are happy to tell the plebs about the value of free speech right up to the point that they stop doing what the elite want. After that it’s censorship and cancellation by the bucketload.
This just goes to show that although government censorship is AND MUST be strictly limited to the bare minimum, there is also a strong argument for equivalent controls on the private sector, especially where a corporation has sufficient market share to effect monopoly (or near monopoly) control.
Looking at you Apple, Facebook/Meta and Google/Alphabet.
As for the specifics, either the above organisations are infrastructure, in which they cannot be liable for content AND MUST STOP INTERFERING WITH IT, or they are content providers and have liability and therefore LIMITED editorial rights.
The Schrödinger’s choice they currently adopt, where they attempt to be both at the same time is completely unacceptable and is having a massive “Chilling Effect” on free speech across the world.
Silencing people, especially elected officials and news outlets because they do not agree with what they are saying, especially the current approach of declaring anything which goes against their narrative as “Fake News” is both divisive AND offensive in the extreme and has to stop.