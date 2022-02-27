Vlad the Mad?

I’ve seen this idea expressed a couple of times in the last day. Here’s Nigel Farage:
I always thought that we were dealing with somebody who was actually very logical. But I now begin to wonder whether he is.
The Daily Sceptic, which is really branching out now that most Covid-related restrictions have ended – and in ways I tend to agree with – has a whole article speculating that Putin is paranoid about his health and further speculating that this has sent Putin a bit mad.
I don’t think we have to assume a lunatic in the Kremlin to explain what is going on. Imagine for a minute, you are a Russian imperialist. You have no time for this democracy crap. You have no time for this self-determination crap, or this international law crap. You regard it as Russia’s manifest destiny to rule over Ukraine, Belarus, the Baltic States and a few other places. You look at your opposition, the West. These are people who are bankrupt. They argue about whether men should be allowed to use women’s toilets. They have elites who despise the populations they govern and the customs and traditions that made their countries strong. They have universities that have become communist re-education camps. They fritter away their prosperity on wind farms and useless railways and welfare. They spend little on defence and when they do it is mostly on making sure that their forces embrace diversity. Almost all of them are to a greater or lesser extent dependent on your natural resources. And the “leader” of this rabble is at best a stubborn, wishy-washy, incompetent. And you say to yourself “Why shouldn’t I go to war? Who is going to stop me?”
P.S. Having drafted this I tuned into YouTube to find that David Starkey has made much the same point but much more eloquently than I ever could.
It is obvious that Putin is insane: we all are.
The only question is: to what extent is this particular action due to his insanity?
I cannot think of anything else that he did that made me wonder about that.
But “insane” is usually defined in some manner relative to a “normal”. If there’s no “normal”, the word “insane” becomes meaningless.
Re the OP: All of those calculations make sense, but you still need to be aware of the basic balance of forces, not just leadership ability. It’s that balance that might say “here’s why not.”
The whole ***kin’ world seems to have gone insane.
Libertarians are actually seriously reciting last years CNN talking points about Trump being insane and it being necssary to invoke the twenty fifth ammendment.
To which i object that “normal” is not the same as “average”.
As i have remarked before, i regard as “normal” (tentatively) a brain that has never been exposed to grains, refined sugars, or seed oils.
Okinawans might be normal, since, as i understand, their staple food is sweet potatoes, rather than rice as in mainland Japan.
Incidentally, has anyone noticed the deafening silence from feminists about the fact that Ukraine has banned men aged between 18 and 60 from fleeing the country, while the women are free to leave if they wish?
Where’s the equality in that?
APL:
It’s a cumulative effect.
I believe that women should detox for at least 2 years before having children.
Can anyone point to (believable) casualty figures?
I listened right through Starkey’s video. Good, if depressing stuff. He paints the picture dark – but the west can so do with the warning. Sadly, those who most need to hear it almost certainly won’t.
The reckless US foreign policy
He doesn’t think Putin is unstable. He thinks he is strategic.
Nigel Farage would do well to watch this entire video, if he really meant the horseshit he said (which I rather doubt).
It is clear that by invading Ukraine Putin is seeking to protect what he views as the long-term financial, political, security, and economic interests of Russia.
Everyone here, including OP, should watch the entire video. 1.5X speed is recommended.
I have to say this was painful to read.
When an intelligent and ignorant person sees something happening that he does not understand, he often ascribes irrational motives to the active aggressor.
I will say that anyone who thinks Putin is doing what he is doing out of madness or manifest destiny or paranoia should research the topic more. Making such claims without first discussing, at the very least, the matters brought up in the below video betrays not only ignorance but also a lack of basic curiosity.
The bottom line is simple. If Ukraine is permitted to join NATO then Russia’s entire ruling class would lose the main source of its power and wealth. And that’s just the start of it. Russia would probably become ungovernable in its current state too.
My apologies to OP for probably coming across slightly rude in my last comment. The lack of basic curiosity and ignorance about the Ukraine-Russia conflict appears to be shared by most people at this site so OP is in lots of good company. And the lack of curiosity and ignorance is also of course shared by most people in the western world. So it’s not exactly rare.
The idea that Putin is simply acting out of paranoia or madness or some irrational delusion just stretches credulity – or at least should. The Russian ruling class and billionaire oligarchs of Russia are mostly in lockstep support of Putin’s actions despite being harmed financially (and in many other ways) by the (mostly very predictable) consequences of the invasion. This does not in itself preclude the possibility that Putin is acting out of delusion or paranoia or madness or “manifest destiny”, but might there be another explanation that is not only plausible but actually logical, natural, and even… obvious?
As usual, the media’s most harmful lies are mostly lies of omission.
Watch the video.
Starkey: “I am not going to utter rude names about Putin.” Well, at least he admits that VP is “bad”.
The danger here is that Prof. Starkey, by arguing that we should not try and judge people by any kind of moral standard, falls into relativism of a kind he’d be first to condemn if used by people in any other context. He is right of course of much of his analysis. When dealing with an ideologue and killer, it pays to have your wits about you.
I’m surprised that the Samizdataists are taking a lot of the mainstream propaganda at face value.
OK, let me set out my stall.
When the communists, especially Stalin, took over the various territories (Georgia, Ukraine, Armenia and the various ‘stans) he deported the population and replaced them with ethnic Russians (likewise in the Baltic countries – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania after WW2). For good or ill, they remain there today and are a sizeable part of the population.
The CIA/USA staged a coup in 2014 in Ukraine and installed the current regime, most recently with Zelenski as the president. It is fine of the USA stages a coup and overthrows a democratically elected government but if Putin does it, then he’s condemned for it.
The government was endemically corrupt and everything was for sale – police jobs, defence minister etc, including the gas producer. Joe Biden had his hands, never mind his finger, in the pie and aided and abetted the corruption. Hunter Biden was given a “job” on the board of the gas producer at $50,000 a month with of course, 10% “for the big man”.
There has been an ongoing civil war in Ukraine since then (as a minimum) and the ethnic Russian population is being harassed and shelled by Zelenski.
Now, watch this video:
https://bustednuckles.net/the-ukranians-just-formally-accused-the-bidens-of-stealing-millions/
Do you honestly believe that Zelenski would allow those media people to say that if he was no longer in power? If he HAS been creaming off $10 million a month since 2015 then he’ll have stashed away $840,000,000. A nice little earner while it lasted. He should be able to muddle through on that for a week or two, eh? No, Zelenski is gone and out of the country.
Putin has stopped the war and offered peace talks. WHAT IF HE HAS GAINED THE RESULT HE WANTED? That is, Zlenski gone and a more ethical and less corrupt government that will leave the ethnic Russians alone? Perhaps even letting them secede from Ukraine?
There is no point in continuing a war when a regime change that will work with Russia is imminent. It will be interesting to see what Putin offers and requires from the peace talks, IF (and it is a BIG IF) it is accurately reported in the western media. I’ve seen memes showing one woman who was injured in Berlin and now she’s sporting the same injuries in Ukraine. Similarly, the mainstream media used the video footage from a game (don’t know if it is something like a flight sim or Call of Duty) to depict a Russian aircraft attacking Ukraine and video from Knob Creek annual shoot to portray the awesome firepower being poured onto those poor defenceless people …
I have no doubt that the Russians have bought up plenty of the US weapons left in Afghanistan (encrypted radios, Blackhawk Helicopters, Abram tanks, night vision kit etc.) and no doubt the Russian laboratories are analysing the capabilities. Now he can add British/NATO kit to that collection, supplied by the UK and others.
Putin is not stupid. Neither is he mad. If he was like Stalin, then he would push men and equipment into the maw of battle until he either ran out of men and kit or the enemy gave way (see any Russian attack from WW2) but by stopping when his objective is reached, he’s the hero to the Russian people – relieved the pressure on the ethnic Ukrainian Russians, got rid of someone who is corrupt and wanted to invite NATO onto their territory (the analogy with the Cuban Missile crisis seems to have escaped the pearl clutchers) and has done that without prosecuting the war to its utmost, thereby saving the lives of his troops as well as the Ukrainians.
Martin Van Creveld predicts that street and guerilla fighting would be the result of a ful occupation and prolonged war:
http://www.martin-van-creveld.com/trouble-in-ukraine/
You think that Putin hasn’t considered that and decided to stop before he gets bogged down in that chaos? Credit the man with some political astuteness and skill.
The New Years Eve before last I spent with Russian friends and we were watching the Sydney fireworks show on the TV at midnight. It was excruciatingly embarrassing, with two shiny. glazed talking head type TV personalities trying to pretend they were super hyped to be at this spectacularly lame concert without an audience (covid) with overweight, completely shit pop music slags also pretending to be hyped, except with pre-recorded synthetic music throbbing and whining behind whatever godawful version of ‘singing’ they thought they were doing while lewdly gyrating to an empty space where the audience should have been, in shiny dresses that covered too little of their unfit physiques for anyone to feel comfortable watching it.
I hassled the russian hosts to stick the russian TV NYE thing on, and after a bit of cajoling they did. Suddenly we were watching Putin standing by himself in an overcoat with a backdrop of the Kremlin at night, sombrely paying condolences to all the people who’d lost loved ones to covid that year and thanking all the staff at hospitals and in the emergency services for their hard work. Then the Russian national anthem played, and all the Russians I was with actually sang it too, some not entirely seriously i have to say, but still with joy.
The contrast couldn’t have been more stark in that moment. The utterly appallingly stupid, plastic shallowness of my country (that probably cost 10’s of millions to put on display) compared to the simple reserve and dignity shown by the Russian state, achieved by one person standing in front of a camera and talking quietly for 10 minutes.
These were both state events to celebrate NYE and we watched both on the respective state broadcaster.
I’m pretty sure it’s not the russians that are going crazy.
It is unclear to me why Putin would be a “hero” in Latin America, as Prof Starkey claims, although the catastrophe that is hitting the Russian economy as a result of his actions does have a sort of Argentine-style clusterfuck quality about it.
Things are not going as well for Russian military as expected.
What he’s actually saying is that we should not assume that people do have our moral standards, because the assumption will make us think we can do without armed forced to defend us against them, let alone make them respect our moral standards. He’s not preaching moral relativity as a philosophy. He’s saying that without police willing to enforce it and an army willing to fight for it, national law cannot stand, let alone any idea of international law. Starkey is ridiculing the idea that hashtags and vigils mean you can do without armies. This realistic understanding that all state power rests on a monopoly of force (and therefore is an exercise of force) is not one this blog needs to contest.
I said he painted the picture dark but the west so needs the warning:
– We might get lucky this time. This might (but it’s very early days) turn out to look less like Hitler’s invasion of Poland than Mussolini’s invasion of Greece – in which case runs on the ruble (Starkey notes Putin’s considerable cash reserves built up precisely to help him survive that), Russian civilians daring to dissent, Russian soldiers feeling less eager to die in a bogged down cause, etc., can all contribute to an environment in which a hashtag too can pretend it’s doing something.
– But all this depends utterly on Putin’s invasion no longer looking like the swift overrun it was billed us (and I repeat, it is early days). We owe everything we have of that to courageous Ukrainians on the ground. The tanks in Tianenmen were delayed by a brave unarmed man, for a while – but we know how that ended. In Ukraine, we’ve seen an unarmed crowd make some a tank halt – and an AFV drive over a car. I admire the courage of the unarmed Ukrainians who bravely put the question, but if Russian soldiers provide the too common answer, only armed Ukrainians will provide the space in time in which the west’s action could seem to matter.