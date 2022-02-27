Start fracking.
Arm Ukraine.
Fuck Putin.
Strange days make for strange allies.
Samizdata quote of the day
Start fracking.
Strange days make for strange allies.
February 27th, 2022 |
Admittedly, I don’t know what is true about Ukraine and what isn’t. I’ve read speculation that Putin has gone nuts. I thought he was a PRO and that logistics would be his forte, in this case not so much. Maybe he thought he could finesse the establishment of a puppet government in Ukraine, and this is just so much theater. I don’t think he cares, if he is an international pariah, but I can’t see a win, win, if he escalates. Is it too soon to start a meme, who is stupider? Trudeau or Putin?
Embrace the healing power of ‘and’. Or, as Dr Johnson put it,
The example of Trudeau’s methods immediately threatens our personal freedom here in the west. Putin threatens freedom and life in the Ukraine immediately, and also ours on a slightly longer timescale. What Trudeau and his kind have done to the west has much to do with Putin’s thinking it was safe for him to act. We will see whether Putin’s attack on the Ukraine’s freedom will have a similar side-effect of assisting Trudeau and allies to kill ours in the west or will be a welcome touchstone of reality.
Elon Musk has made Starlink available to Ukraine. How does this change the dynamic? Is this technology hacking resistant? Is it more secure?
https://www.foxbusiness.com/technology/elon-musk-says-starlink-is-active-in-ukraine-amid-internet-disruptions
No, I would say it is very timely indeed 😀
Don’t believe the disinformation campaigns about Ukraine, spewing out of Washington, London, or the Ukraine. Don’t get all wound up by the war porn. None of the media or statements coming out of the US State Department can be believed at face value.
The West is using Ukraine like an expendable pawn, pushing it into Russia’s well-warned consequences. It’s like the big kids urging the little kid to stick his arm in the woodchipper. The real question is why?
WTF are you on about ruralcounsel? It is really not hard to understand what is going on & there are a plethora of sources for information.
Don’t believe the disinformation campaigns about Ukraine spewing out of Moscow.
This is entirely about Putin wishing to Make Russia Great Again by eliminating Ukraine as an independent nation & eliminating the idea that Ukrainians are a separate people. How do we know this? Where does that information come from? Well it comes from Vladimir Putin if you bothered to read the translations of his recent speech (& many similar ones in the past).
The real question is why do you feel the need to spout “Russia Today” disinformation?
‘there are a plethora of sources for information’. True – and every single one of them will be mixing small parts of the truth will large dollops of lies.
We do not know how the conflict is developing or how successful Russia is in achieving its war aims.
I think I’m really getting a handle on what’s going on.
Putin’s advantage is that he can cut his losses at any time and just settle for the parts of the Eastern Ukraine and sell it as a victory. He knows, and we know, and everybody knows, it’s actually not a victory, but appearances for his domestic audiences have to be kept.
Until it is logistically impossible, he will try to make Ukraine capitulate. The Russian forces are not numerous enough to prop up a puppet regime, but forcing the Ukrainians to the negotiating table on his terms is possible, and probably what Putin wants.
The US, with its much larger and better equipped military, had difficulty handling Iraq and Afghanistan, which are far less developed than Ukraine. If the US, with such a huge disparity of strength, couldn’t do it, what makes Putin think Russia can?
That’s why I think Russia doesn’t want to conquer Ukraine and occupy it for good. They wanted a good punch in the face to make Ukraine cry uncle and roll over in negotiations.
A decap strike at the government in Kiev and destroying any military coordination would have made it a lot easier to shatter Ukrainian morale, inflict heavy casualties, destroy Ukraine military formations, and force negotiations, but those attacks failed, so it’s gonna be a hard attritional war instead.
Maybe that’s why the Russians haven’t used any thermobaric weapons – their use would have enraged the Ukrainians and made any negotiated terms impossible, no matter how blasted apart their leadership was.
The upshot of this plan, for Putin, is that he can stop anytime it really becomes unfavorable to carry on. The fact that the attack is still ongoing means that Putin still sees a chance to attain his objectives.
Besides, it hasn’t even been a week.
Sure. But so what? My reply above was addressing the Moscow backed narrative (at least the one aimed at foreigners and assorted useful idiots) that this was about Russia’s “legitimate defence needs” rather than (the narrative in Russian aimed at Russians) that this is about correcting the ‘historical mistake’ (as Putin phrased it) that created Ukraine as a modern nation and Ukrainians as a self-identifying people.
Hard to really know exactly what’s going on there with the fighting. The more I try to keep up with it the more confused I am. The impression I have is that the Russians have taken some areas but may have taken heavy casualties in areas but difficult to know if this is proof of ‘failure’. Especially as the war is barely a week old. Most wars don’t get wrapped up that quick. Of course there’s a chance this one will be, but only time will tell.
One thing I can say with certainty is that Liz Truss is awful. Castlereagh she isn’t.
‘I stand with Ukraine’ is the new ‘I trust the safe and effective jab’ – James Delingpole
Perfectly summed up by James. From one manufactured crisis to another with the same attendant virtue signalling from the great and good.
I think Putin despises Ukrainians and expected them to fold without a fight. Given that he is surrounded by sycophants, he will have found his views repeated back to him.
Instead, he finds that the Ukrainians are fighting with determination, and that Russian troops have no motivation to fight their neighbours. I have to hope that when a staff officer leaves his briefcase behind, it is not at the wrong end of Bad Vlad’s long table.
James Delingpole and rosenquist bravely reject any of the official narratives. Well, unless they come from Moscow that is.
The cognitive dissonance is startling. What a pity, I used to have such a high opinion of Delingpole.
It has been interesting watching society struggle to figure out what side they’re supposed to be on. It’s all so intersectional that it’s dangerous to say the wrong thing, and no one seems to have settled definitively on what “the wrong thing” is yet.
As a pure sociological question, it has been very much like Covid. Sides, and which is my side? They used to hold up flags in battle so that the soldiers would know which way to run to their own center. Now you have to check Twitter.
In my arrogant opinion, Trudeau is definitely much more stupid than Putin was until at least a couple of years ago.
That he does not do as much damage, is partly due to constitutional constraints, and partly due to his own stupidity preventing him from being effective.
(And partly, of course, to Canada not having nukes.)