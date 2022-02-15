We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

They used to feel the need of adjectives

· Big Brother · North American affairs · Totalitarianism

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has a dire warning for us.

Freedom? Far-right, man!

There was a time when it was “bourgeois freedom” or “freedom to starve” or something. There was a time when they felt the need of some fig-leaf to cover their real meaning – to the masses, and (sometimes, I think) even to themselves. But now, their ‘experts’ proclaim their core belief: “Freedom? Far-right, man!”

I think we should spread this warning far and wide. 🙂

February 15th, 2022 |

4 comments to They used to feel the need of adjectives

  • Rudolph Hucker
    February 15, 2022 at 10:01 am

    CBC being such a Useful Idiot is no surprise.

    If you move far enough to the Authoritarian Left (on a left-right) scale then by definition, everyone else is right-wing.

    How about this?

    Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest

    Bullshit Of The Year award candidate? Or worse?

    Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that his country will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest, as he reached out to the Indian community and expressed concern over the ongoing farmers protest in India against the new farm laws, the first world leader to voice his views on the issue.

    https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/canada-will-always-be-there-to-defend-the-right-of-peaceful-protest-trudeau-on-farmers-protest/articleshow/79508661.cms

    Freedom Protestors are now terrorists?

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act to crack down on Freedom Convoy protests against vaccine mandates and Government overreach over COVID-19.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to crack down on anti-vaccine mandate protests.

    Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at Monday’s news conference that banks would be able freeze personal accounts of anyone linked with the protests without any need for a court order.

    Vehicle insurance of anyone involved with the demonstrations can also be suspended, she added.

    Ms Freeland said they were broadening Canada’s “Terrorist Financing” rules to cover cryptocurrencies and crowdfunding platforms, as part of the effort.

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-60383385

  • john in cheshire
    February 15, 2022 at 10:14 am

    ABC – Australian Broadcasting corporation
    BBC – British Broadcasting corporation
    CBC – Canadian Broadcasting corporation

    The three harpies or perhaps the three witches around the cauldron screeching spells to harm their enemies.

    New Zealand should be included here but they didn’t adopt a variation of the bbc as their name.

  • Towering Barbarian
    February 15, 2022 at 10:21 am

    Agreed! It is a signed confession of their true alignment! 🙂

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »