They used to feel the need of adjectives

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has a dire warning for us.
There was a time when it was “bourgeois freedom” or “freedom to starve” or something. There was a time when they felt the need of some fig-leaf to cover their real meaning – to the masses, and (sometimes, I think) even to themselves. But now, their ‘experts’ proclaim their core belief: “Freedom? Far-right, man!”
I think we should spread this warning far and wide. 🙂
CBC being such a Useful Idiot is no surprise.
If you move far enough to the Authoritarian Left (on a left-right) scale then by definition, everyone else is right-wing.
How about this?
Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest
Bullshit Of The Year award candidate? Or worse?
Freedom Protestors are now terrorists?
ABC – Australian Broadcasting corporation
BBC – British Broadcasting corporation
CBC – Canadian Broadcasting corporation
The three harpies or perhaps the three witches around the cauldron screeching spells to harm their enemies.
New Zealand should be included here but they didn’t adopt a variation of the bbc as their name.
Agreed! It is a signed confession of their true alignment! 🙂
I thought this article was a good response
