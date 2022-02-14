Beyond the fact that the vaccines are utterly ineffective, the mechanisms by which they are harming people is not a complicated as we think. The Danes have apparently reduced the risk 60% by enforcing the aspiration technique. One wonders what the other public health agencies have been doing since! Another CDC alert highlighted leaky blood vessels were a problem. Again admitting the risk caused by these product going intravenous. One wonders how anyone knowing that would continue to vaccinate billions? How can any of the authorities be certain these products won’t leak? They can’t. They never could. It was excusable to not understand the implication of transfection. It is not excusable to avoid looking at the reality in the face for over a year. And they will soon stand trial for that. I wouldn’t want to be their lawyers…
I am not as convinced as Marc Girardot that people will stand trial for this, given the widespread overlapping institutional self-interest in handwaving the reality away. My guess is all baleful ‘vaccine’ side effects will be blamed on the mythical long Covid or global warming or Trump or…
Funny, Dr. Campbell was vilified for even brining this to public attention. If memory serves, at the time this was revealed by Dr. Campbell, he referred to the language in the inserts. That verbiage specified that the injection must be intramuscular. I am guessing that, if a vaccine included such a disclaimer, it would let the manufacturer off the hook.
Re the aspiration technique:
I refer my honorable colleagues to some excellent videos from Dr. John Campbell
Giving injections wrongly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsACTX0_ihs
Need for vaccine aspiration confirmed, why is this not being done
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6hUoosMOuU
Inadvertant intravenous injections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBaIRm4610o
Aspiration, more information
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgVsd6qoyU4
More here:
https://www.youtube.com/c/Campbellteaching/search?query=aspiration
The argument, at least in the United Kingdom, was that the injections reduced the severity of the disease – not that they prevented people getting or passing on the disease.
Also, in the United Kingdom, it was never denied that the injections had risks – I watched deaths from the injections being openly discussed in the House of Commons (and no one jumped in to deny the deaths were caused by the injections), the argument was that for some people the risk from the injections was less than risks of the disease.
A friend who lives only a couple of minutes walk from me was told, by his NHS doctor, that the risk from the injections was (in his case) greater than the risk of the disease – so he did not have the injections in the summer of 2021.
I was told the opposite by my doctor in 2021 (i.e. that I should have the injections) – as I have compromised lungs (I am also old and fat), so I had the two AZ injections in the summer of 2021.
I have heard nothing at all from my local medical practice since then – just letters from the national NHS (yes I just said national twice – grammar is not my strong point) i.e. from people who know nothing about my medical condition.
Therefore I have NOT had the booster – which, by the way, is normally one of the American medications (and I have strong reservations about the American pharma companies).
… really, Samizdata?
THIS is what we’ve come to?
“Flu shots neveer work and neither do COVID vaccines, because there are still infections!”
Yeah, no. Not sure even a government ever claimed they prevent all infections – and a desperate problem with the “intramuscular can do nothing at all!” thesis is that <to the best of my knowledge, vaccines reducing severity by such a degree as to be absolutely certain to be effective, is essentially impossible to deny at this point*.
(* I mean, without just saying “all those numbers are made up and they’re faking it”, but at that point we’re in “9/11 was an inside job!!!!” territory; absolute bollocks.
If they could fake that, they’d fake case counts. If the government could dp 9/11 in secret it would fake WMDs in Iraq. Tht neither of the latter happened tells me neither of the former did.)
Look, I understand how pathetic and terrible and authoritarian all the government responses and messaging were/are, especially in the UK and AU, but … no. This is untenable nonsense.
It would be terrible if the ship of Samizdata foundered, on all things, on this particular shoal of credulous nonsense.
Sigivald, I have no problem with the post here or the article. We were told the ‘vaccinations’ would prevent infection, prevent you passing it on. When that proved not to be the case, it was revised to “ah, but it makes cases less severe”, except the current variants are less severe even for the unvaccinated, so what is the point of a ‘vaccination’ for most people who are not at serious risk from the damn disease anyway?
And the 9/11 conspiracy analogy is meaningless. This is not a conspiracy at work, it is a confluence of interests; the risk of reputational damage tends to make people double down on fallacies rather than reject them.
I am curious how they–our medical services, the ever-wise MSM and their lifelong friends, the politicians–knew that being jabbed (and jabbed again) reduced the severity of the Rona disease, if contracted. The theory may be right, but how can one measure this? It seems unlikely one can test this fully because people who have been jabbed have apparently died. By any reckoning then, the severity ended up exactly the same no matter how many times a needle had been stuck in the patient. Odd business, hey?
As for ‘flu shot, I was told years ago it was a lottery in that the medical people can only make a guess at what strain emerges in the months ahead. They plan as carefully as they can and examine trends, but the outcome tends to be right about 40 per cent of the time.
Uh,oh. I guess I misunderstood. I thought the problem with the injection missing the muscle tissue, was the massive, sudden dose of spike proteins entering into the blood stream and circulating to other organs, triggering the adverse events, we hear about. Did anyone claim that the vaccine would be ineffective if not delivered into the muscle?
“the vaccines are utterly ineffective”
If I had had the wits (or insider trading, or greed) to have bought shares in any of Pfizer–BioNTech, Oxford–AstraZeneca, Sinopharm BIBP, Moderna, Janssen, CoronaVac, Covaxin and Novavax, I’d be cracking open the champagne and saying they were very effective.
In boosting the value of my shares. As it happens, happily, my moral compass didn’t point in that direction.
That reminds me, I still reckon there’s a good book waiting to be written on who in SAGE had pecuniary interests in any of the above. If anyone is interested, a joint venture perhaps? …
” Not sure even a government ever claimed they prevent all infections ”
Fauci, Biden and Walensky all claimed that getting vaccinated meant you would not catch covid and definitely couldn’t pass it on.
https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/yes-the-vaccines-were-supposed-to
But hey, the President, his Chief Medical Advisor and the head of the Public Health Agency of a country probably don’t count as ‘government’ so you must be right……..
“As for ‘flu shot, I was told years ago it was a lottery in that the medical people can only make a guess at what strain emerges in the months ahead. They plan as carefully as they can and examine trends, but the outcome tends to be right about 40 per cent of the time.”
Also analysis of all cause deaths in countries that introduce flu shots shows that they have no overall benefit. Its possible that they prevent some deaths in some years but cause/allow other deaths to happen instead. In public health terms they are useless, there is no overall benefit to society.
https://www.bmj.com/content/368/bmj.m626/rr
Very well written article at the link. It is persuasive, but i cannot claim expertise in this area.
Thank you for bringing it up.