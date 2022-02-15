|
Samizdata quote of the day
As I set out in my book A State of Fear: How the UK government weaponised fear during the Covid-19 pandemic masks are a nudge, even described as a ‘signal’ by David Halpern, the director of the UK government’s Behavioural Insights Team. Similarly, Professor Neil Ferguson said that masks remind us ‘we’re not completely out of the woods yet’. They serve as a visible public reminder of the pandemic, turning us back into walking billboards pronouncing danger. My source concurred: ‘Masks are a behavioural psychology policy. We need to stop pretending that it’s about public health. Nudge is a big thing in government.’
– Laura Dodsworth
Prof Pantsdown : ‘we’re not completely out of the woods yet’
Thus proving in one short sentence why he top of my list of Useful Idiots. Always cowering in a corner in fear of everything that could possibly happen, regardless of how unlikely it really is.
Never being completely out of the woods is one of the hidden mysteries of being human and mortal. Always liable to any one of the hundreds of “normal” diseases and illnesses. Including “normal” seasonal flu, which itself includes the long tail of previous (and quickly forgotten) flu epidemics that were just as deadly as the current “pandemic”.
Prof Pantsdown is clueless about living a normal life, with all its risks, handled in a proportional manner.
I may yet cross a road without using a pedestrian crossing. I may even ride my bicycle fast downhill while other cars are on the road. I might even drink a bottle of wine each day. Cheers!
Masks are a symbol, all right. Rather like a dog collar. I hear the gov is quietly stockpiling leashes.
Carrying guns reminds us “we’re not completely out of the woods yet.” They serve as a visible public reminder of government tyranny, turning us back into walking billboards pronouncing danger.
