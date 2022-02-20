“This is the man whom Canadians have thrice elected, which speaks for a country that—with the exception of a courageous and steadfast minority—no longer values its freedoms and traditions. Fear and ignorance triumph over patriotism and reason. Some might be inclined to argue that Canadians had little choice given there was no credible opposition and that vote-heavy Toronto, Montreal and Halifax effectively determine the outcomes of elections in this country. Nonetheless, Trudeau was always a popular favorite despite his autocratic nature and a clear tendency to abuse his office. Trudeau is working to remake Canada in his own tarnished image. He can do no other. That is who he is.”
I do not believe that Mr Trudeau would get many votes now.
Yes the education system (both the government and most private schools) is controlled by the Collectivists – and so is the media (both government and corporate) – but I believe that most people, when confronted by such obvious evil, would reject it (at least in a secret ballot – where they could not be punished by their employer for having “reactionary” opinions).
The human soul (in the Aristotelian sense – agency, free will) does exist – surely most people can not still be convinced by the endless lies of the education system and the media?
Or am I just being a silly old man clinging to false hope.
It must be remembered that Mr Trudeau himself is nothing special – he is just a blatant example of a movement of evil that is sweeping the world. None of these ideas are his own – he is just doing what he has been taught to do, following “the agenda”, “the narrative”. It is just with Mr Trudeau (precisely because he is a hollow person) it is all horribly obvious.
Those who look at Canada now from the outside are, unless this ideology is driven back, looking at their own future – all over the Western world.