Members of the Behavioural Insights Team and other such ‘nudge’ units around the world need to pay a social cost for the last two years. It’s not like we don’t know who they are. They need to be motivated to hide what they do and who they work for, because people should spit on the street in front of them when they are recognised. They want a ‘new normal’? Ok then, lets give them the new normal they deserve.
– A Chatham House Rule remark by a certain journalist in the last week at a rather bad tempered event. The room was filled with a mixture of nodding heads and a few looks of establishment horror. People are starting to realise they really do have have to pick a side.
A certain journalist needs to grow up.
Go back to licking boots, pete.
Need is relative, Pete. If that journo wants a society in the model which you seem to favor, then, yeah, he needs to grow up.
Many are tired of conservative “maturity”, and are opting for a new paradigm. I doubt you’re going to like it.
The right wing of the political spectrum is undergoing a rebirth. Out with the Mitt Romneys, John McCains, and Boris Johnsons. In with the Viktor Orbans, Rand Pauls, and Ted Cruzs.
Pete we are done being polite.
The reason this is true is because the Left Made It So.
It is difficult to find any correlation between the effects that covid has had and the measures taken to suppress it. It would be interesting to see if there is any correlation between the severity of covid and the government attempts to scare the bejesus out of the population.