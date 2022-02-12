Some proposed amendments to the programme of public events when the revolution comes

So who is to be first against the wall? The traditional view is that it should be the Sirius Cybernetics Corporation. While anyone who could call a robot “Your plastic pal who’s fun to be with” deserves their fate, bear in mind that Douglas Adams died before the triumph of the chatbot.
“For God’s sake, chatbots, let me talk to a human being”, cries Jessie Hewitson in the Times. She had a rotten time when both her bank cards stopped working.
Cross though the bus driver looked, he took pity on me and waved me to a seat. When I got off at the Tube station I tried again with the card readers at the gates. Same problem. My cards weren’t working, so there I stood, stranded, unable to get to work.
I called Barclays. After ten minutes of extreme faffery, an automated voice told me that I had to use the chat function because I had downloaded the phone app. So, thumbs frozen outside the tube, I typed my problem into the “chat”.
It was more like an endurance test, where the bank pushes you to the limit of your resolve. To see how long you will hang on to speak to a real person, if indeed you can figure out when you finally are.
In comparison to that “your plastic pal” doesn’t seem so bad. At least you can hit it. Let us spare the Sirius Cybernetics Corp. for a little while and execute the entire British banking establishment instead. But even they, citoyens, do not go first. So far, Ms Hewitson’s article is a pretty standard moan about the way the telephone number of your local bank now sits alongside the nuclear codes as a closely-guarded secret. Things are indeed grim. They have taken to giving themselves names. Happy female names, mostly amusingly mis-spelled variants of human ones. We may also have to kill everyone who has ever used the term “customer engagement”. But bad as our current plight is, there are very few bad situations that government “help” cannot make worse:
Why are financial companies doing this? The obvious reason is money, but there’s another one: banks, broadband providers et al are keenly aware of the complaints figures that are given to the Financial Conduct Authority and other regulators.
If they manage to reduce these, customers view them as more trustworthy. The harder they make it for you to speak to a person, the fewer complaints that will be logged. And so you have a warped situation where the good banks that encourage people to raise problems look worse than the bad ones that don’t.
I present my revised schedule for the public entertainments on Day One:
3. The Sirius Cybernetics Corporation
2. BarcWestLloydHSBCrap
1. The Financial Conduct Authority
To be precise it was the Marketing Division of the Sirius Cybernetics Corporation who wioll haven been up against the wall when the revolution willan on-camen. If I have my tenses right; I don’t have my copy of Dr Streetmentioner to hand.
You should try to contact a living person in the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
My last ten calls have triggered the recorded “Call volume has exceeded capacity. Please try again later”, followed by disconnection.
But if I fail to send them disputed amounts in time, the dread penalties and interest commence. These do not go away completely even if you are proven correct later.
A bot would be a refreshing step up.
TomJ, “To be precise it was the Marketing Division of the Sirius Cybernetics Corporation.”
When dealing with the SCC, precision is not required. Kill ’em all and let God sort them out.
bobby b, Believe me or believe me not, but the employees and ex-employees of Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs that I have met in person have been nicer than average people. Obviously they do not wish to spoil this good impression by picking up the phone.
Go into a branch of your bank and actually speak to someone face-to-face. Don’t leave until they have it sorted out.
That may be one reason why the banks are so keen to close down their branches left, right and centre. Never mind the inconvenience to their customers. Pity the inhabitants of the Isles of Scilly, where Lloyd’s Bank will close the only bank in the archipelago later this spring, blithely referring their customers to their ‘nearest’ branch in Penzance on the mainland … a three-hour ferry crossing or a £135-each-way helicopter flight away.
Okay, okay – I know the sophisticates will sneer: “It’s 2022 not 1922 – who goes to a bank branch any more, when they can bank through their smartphone or over the internet?” But not everyone wants to do that in a world of malware, hacking and phishing. Less risky to bank over the counter in a local branch with a name-badged cashier whom you know and who knows you.
If the banks were operating in a genuinely free-market economy, they’d be eager to keep the branches open as one more way of serving their customers. Because they know they’re ‘too big to fail’, they don’t have to worry about this any more and can get away with treating customers with contempt.
I suspect that when that sad day actually comes:
10. The Marketing Department of Sirius Cybernetics Corporation
9. Alphabet/Google upper management
…
4. Facebook Upper Management (Because the Mob isn’t rational, otherwise Alphabet would be here)
3. CNN/MSNBC/CBS/etc. journalists
2. Well known bureaucrats at various agencies.
1. Politicans
In a true “free market” environment there would be almost no banks serving consumers. There’s not enough money in it, and it’s a freaken hassle.
You’d have some real estate loan organizations, some commercial banks to serve businesses, and some banks that served wealthier clients that worked more like investment advisors.
But there is almost no way to make money on the average bloke. He doesn’t leave his money in the bank long enough for the bank to use it, and he’s generating problems (bouncing checks etc.) on a regular basis.
Make a complain. If complains pick up in numbers it will have an effect.
Aristos, aristos, a la lanterne! And this is why I carry cash.
@bobby b
My last ten calls have triggered the recorded “Call volume has exceeded capacity. Please try again later”, followed by disconnection.
Whenever I hear the apologetic cry “your call is very important to us….” my immediate thought is “but not important enough to hire enough people to answer the call volume”.
That along with the “our options have changed recently so please listen carefully…” — why have your options changed? Because you deliberately want to make it more difficult for people?
Oh, and while I am ranting, what about that stupid control on your phone for setting a time? You have to spin through every digit from 0 to 59, because I am ALWAYS setting an alarm for 2:37 — 2:35 and 2:40 won’t do… I had this app that showed a clock face and you could tap the hour and then the minute in two dimensions rather than the dreadful one dimensional thing that the super smart people at Apple invented. For some reason though they, against my will, updated it with the new modern crappy control… That’s progress for you.
Oh, and get off my lawn.
And . . . and . . . why do hot dogs come in packs of ten and buns in packs of eight?! Why, damn them?!
😉
It seems no one has mentioned it so far, so I will: perverse incentives. There we go.
In terms of “up against the wall” I can’t but feel that Shakespeare had it right when he had one of his characters say, “First thing we do, kill all the lawyers.” Perhaps followed by strangers who say, “How are you?”
Sure, but that’s what we pithily call a “Traditional High Street Bank”. The Post Office still offers basic banking facilities and has offices on Tresco, Bryer, St. Agnes, St. Martins and St. Mary’s. As long as you turn up outside peak hours (same applies to High Street Banks) then a human being will be able to help with any small issues that you have, albeit larger issues may be referred to the dreaded call centre. Again, not really any different from the High Street Banks who simply act as an intermediary to their own call centre’s (albeit with a different priority number to avoid queues).
Far rather deal with Joe at the Post Office who drinks with the lads down the Old Hen rather than some haughty faceless bank bureaucrat.
The New York Times has been spouting woke drivel and outright lies for decades but this morning they went too far and deleted my Wordle history.
This will not stand, you know.
At least you’ve retained your sense of proportion. Freedom’s nice, but an unbroken track record at Wordle has a price beyond rubies.
Well-known? Power is more unconstrained when those who wield it are not even known to their victims.
(In ‘The Face of the Third Reich’, Joachim Fest makes this idea central to his study of Martin Bormann’s career.)
Watching ‘Yes, {Prime} Minister’, we are very aware of Sir Humphrey Appleby, but in the fictional world of the series, most voters know Jim Hacker’s name, not Sir Humphrey’s.
I know that the foreword to the proposal to ban conversion therapy was (officially, at least) written by Liz Truss – that is, she signed her name to it. But who wrote the rest of this proposal to give themselves great power over us (and maybe, for all I know, drafted the foreword too)?
Secrecy is a great enabler of power without responsibility – even the responsibility of being by-name disliked by those you have banned from saying so.