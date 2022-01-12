|
Why I am against most Covid restrictions if not all of them
- Because freedom matters.
- Because freedom is nice in itself.
- Because freedom makes for richer people.
- Because freedom makes for happier people.
- Because freedom makes for a more interesting life.
- Because freedom makes for a better life even for lazy so-and-sos like myself.
- Because once you lose your freedoms it can take ages to get them back if at all.
- Because I disagree with the apparent (i.e. never stated but always assumed) belief that the only thing that matters is reducing death and hospitalisation as a result of Covid.
- Because I disagree with the apparent belief that living as long as possible is the sole purpose of life. [I say that and then think, “Well, actually, freedom tends to make for longer lives, in the long run.”]
- Because freedom makes for longer lives.
- Because I doubt that the restrictions have worked even on their own terms. Or if they have worked on their own terms they haven’t worked that much.
- Because it is going to take years to pay for this.
- Because in addition to all the ways the government has already buggered up the lives of the young (housing, education, minimum wages etc (probably)) this just makes things worse.
14. Because I’m pretty sure my parents didn’t bring me into this world in order to save the NHS.