“Woke” and “Anti-Woke” isn’t the only ideological game in town

For some time it has been one of those views that acquire the status of conventional wisdom that our politics has gone through a period of “re-alignment” and people don’t really divide on whether they are for a small State versus a Big State any more. For example, Stephen Davies at the UK’s Institute of Economic Affairs has been arguing that the divisions over Brexit, for example, have driven a 10-ton lorry through old divisions that have been in place for decades. I have heard Dr Davies make this argument many times.
It seems quite persuasive, although even when I first heard it I wondered how it will fit with issues such as Net Zero. All those “Red Wall” voters in the North and Midlands who shifted from Labour to the Conservatives did not seem all down with the idea of being forced to buy electric cars, install expensive heat pumps, and all the rest. Economics, in other words, still seems to count for quite a lot in framing political allegiance. The pandemic and the lockdowns reinforced how there are those who do very well out of Statist controls of lives, and those who don’t. While not always mapping along conventional party lines, Covid has again reminded us that economics is a big deal (which is all the more reason why it is appalling that the UK government has paid so little heed to it until relatively late.)
Anyway, I thought of these points when reading the daily CapX roundup of articles today, including this excellent item by Kristian Niemietz, also of the IEA and a colleague of Dr Davies:
It is a commonly held view that ‘socialism vs capitalism’ was yesteryear’s divide, while ‘woke vs unwoke’ is where the action is now: pronouns are the new tax rates, and cancellation is the new nationalisation.
The problem with this argument is that it is only true on one side of that divide, namely, the ‘un-woke’ or ‘anti-woke’ side. The opponents of Wokeness do indeed tend to get far more animated about the latest Culture War shenanigans than by the latest economic policy announcements. They also find it easy to form loose coalitions over a shared cultural outlook with people with whom they disagree on economic issues. (For example, a left-wing critic of Cancel Culture can easily get a piece published in a centre-right publication.)
But it would be a huge mistake to assume that something similar must be true on the other side of that divide, i.e. that on the progressive Left, woke identity politics has somehow crowded out socialist economics. Quite the opposite is true. It is hard to think of a prominent woke culture warrior who is not also a committed anti-capitalist.
This makes sense to me. I have noticed quite a few cases of people on the “right” almost sighing with joy at finding “un-woke” lefties with whom to hang out, seeing them as converts. Up to a point, Lord Copper. A person who has subscribed to Big Government views all their lives, but who has a nasty experience of being attacked for views on, say, transgender rights (JK Rowling comes to mind), does not therefore suddenly become a champion of classical liberalism, individual liberty and capitalism. Of course, their being bullied by advocates of Critical Race Theory or whatever might make them stop to reflect on whether some of their ideas on other subjects were also mistaken, but in all the recent jousting that has gone on, I haven’t come across many examples of socialists who have abandoned socialism, possibly apart from US personality Dave Rubin.
If there is no such thing as a woke capitalist then the recent behaviour of western corporations is certainly a mystery.
They perhaps don’t go through the mental process of identifying themselves as woke, but the ideas that make someone woke are so ingrained to them – they form their very concept of “moral” – that the influence is always there.
It is their wokeness that allows them to see socialism as a goal. Wokeness doesn’t crowd out a love for socialist econ – it enables it. It’s not a completely different impulse – it’s just a deeper-level one that feeds the more superficial one.
Mila s – I do not think it is a mystery. The corporations are dominated by “educated” people – filled with “Woke” doctrines by school and university, and they are afraid of offending the “Woke” mobs with lack of Woke purity.
Also the corporations sometimes want a sort of “Davos” world – “Stakeholder Capitalism” (Corporate State Fascism) of Saint-Simon, Mussolini of Dr Klaus Schwab – never assure that “capitalists” support “capitalism” they often do NOT.
Lastly they are dependent on the Credit Money of the Central Banks and Credit Bubble commercial banks – not honest (commodity) money and REAL SAVINGS. The Capital Structure has been utterly twisted and the monetary and financial system corrupted – in just about every country.
I do not believe that the analysis of Dr Davies fully holds up – after all the people who support British independence (“Brexit” is a daft, flippant, word – independence should be called independence) also tend to be opposed to “Net Zero” (high energy prices and power cuts, and unemployment, terrible poverty), and opposed to “Woke”, Frankfurt School Marxist, doctrine of wishing to exterminate Freedom of Speech – calling everything “racism”, “sexism”, “homophobia”, “Islamophobia”, and so on, under the Herbert Marcuse doctrine (to be found in such things as the Equality Act of 2010) that Freedom of Speech is Repressive Tolerance – because it “harms” “disadvantaged groups”.
The odd thing is that Mr Johnson does not seem to fit this – as he is pro (not anti) Net Zero, and at least pretends to be “Woke” – very much part of the “liberal” (anti Classical Liberal) “Metropolitan Elite” – the “educated” people.
But this is not really a mystery – as several Members of Parliament (Conservatives) have stated that Mr Johnson did not want independence to win in the 2016 vote, that his putting himself at the front of the independence forces was NOT motivated by conviction – but by calculations of personal advancement.
Remember the promises to the fishermen, and the promises to Northern Ireland – no border down the Irish Sea.
There are still Classical Marxists – who reject Frankfurt School “Woke” Marxists, and reject “Net Zero”. And who reject the Corporatism of the “Davos” elite.
But there are not many of such people.