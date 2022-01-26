We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day

· Culture Wars · Slogans & Quotations

“Political correctness is a moral atrocity and an infallible symptom of social and cultural rot, in essence, of a reluctance to confront reality and a manifestation of the unholy terror of plain honesty. It instils a fear in ordinary folk of calling things by their right names, of speaking truth, of even of telling jokes that might offend some sensitive soul or of uttering something that seems to violate yet another in a burgeoning tally of social taboos. The result is that a culture that hides from itself cannot expect to hide from its enemies. And America, probably the most litigious country on the planet, is in the grip of this mortal disease.”

David Solway, Notes From a Derelict Culture, page 228.

January 26th, 2022 |

4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • NickM
    January 26, 2022 at 11:16 am

    I think it was shortly after his release from jail that some big US news source referred to Nelson Mandela as, “Nelson Mandela, noted African American leader”. They didn’t want to say, “Black”. To his credit, “Mr Mandela” was wryly amused – I don’t think he’d ever even set foot in the Americas.

  • WindyPants
    January 26, 2022 at 1:04 pm

    NickM – I heard that the US feed of the US Grand Prix a few years back referred to Lewis Hamilton as a British African-American!

  • John
    January 26, 2022 at 2:17 pm

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/01/26/carer-suffocated-suspected-burglar-citizens-arrest-cleared-manslaughter/

    Suspected wrong-doer with pre-existing medical conditions and testing positive for various narcotics is held down in (citizens) arrest for 9 minutes despite claiming “I can’t breath” and subsequently dies.

    I wonder if the race of this particular victim had any bearing on the lack of coverage and not guilty verdict.

    Interestingly in this case the blokes boss “added his weight” for a few minutes while his son was seen kicking the prone man twice (why exactly?). Neither faced any charges.

  • Rudolph Hucker
    January 26, 2022 at 3:10 pm

    Who would have guessed that the first massive blowback to Political Correctness (and Wokeness) would happen in the frozen wastes of Canada in wintertime?

    Canadian Truckers for Freedom growing fast — 11 convoys, $5m, one convoy said to be 150km long

    11 convoys are converging across Canada. One convoy was claimed to be over 150 kilometers long last night and growing. US truckers are joining in, and they can’t come over the border they are going to block it.

    This is not a union organized thing. It’s grassroots and it’s come out of nowhere. People are coming out and standing in minus 20 degree weather just to cheer the trucks on. The fundraising started last Friday and has reached $5m. It has grown so fast that GoFundMe is holding funds til the organisers present a clear plan. Truckdrivers are even coming from Alaska.

    Think about this. From a standing start, this ‘army’ was mobilized, organized, financed, and shipped out in 3 days. In another 2 days it’s covered over 1,500 miles heading East, and additional columns have headed West, not sure how far they’ve traveled at this point.
    It’d take the Cdn. Forces weeks to accomplish the same thing, with the same size force.
    I’m not knocking the Cdn Forces; I’m just pointing out how incredible this enterprise is. The organizers are a folklore in the making.
    This is going down in History no matter how it turns out.

    Why?

    Last night in the -20 something of a January evening, several hundred people gathered on the side of the highway in a small Saskatchewan village, just as 1,000’s of others have done before us, and many more will continue to do. I expected only a fraction of that!
    This is not just a trucker thing, it’s not just a vax thing, it’s way bigger than any of that. People can see that there’s something wrong, and are looking for an answer. Our legal, normally accepted political process has been hijacked by those who want an unaccountable system of government that transfers the power of the people into the hands of a few. The ones we elected to speak for us are, for a number of reasons, are unable/ unwilling to exercise their obligations to us as the check and balance against a move towards tyranny.
    We are left dangling and frustrated as we don’t have a voice, and we absolutely to almost the last soul out here, know in our hearts that something must change, or we will lose most of what we, and our ancestors have worked our whole lives for. Freedom to live, work, and enjoy the amazing country we live in! Freedom to make choices that affect us and our communities. Freedom to take risks that we determine are right for our circumstances, not what some pencil neck somewhere has determined what is best for us. The evidence has been piling up for decades here, no unaccountable bureaucrat will ever be able to serve you and the best interests of your country better than an honest, community minded, unselfish individual. They almost always spend our capital building their own little empires, giving themselves raises and pensions, making themselves more visible and comfortable while the taxpayer works to support them! They aren’t accountable any more, our country cannot support this, and we all know it!
    We need hope! We need a voice, and that’s why we left our warm homes last night, to go and see if this might be a voice that we can trust! We stood there,in the cold, vaccinated beside unvaccinated, farmers beside professors, kids beside seniors, men and women, waiting to see a glimpse of hope. A hope that these people who are spending their own resources, leaving their homes and businesses behind, to drive to Ottawa to try make a difference in our lives. It remains to be seen if they will succeed in convincing the elites in power that they are out of bounds, but I can tell you from simply looking around at what I see happening, they have started something bigger than any of us could have imagined! It’s time!

    https://joannenova.com.au/2022/01/canadian-truckers-for-freedom-growing-fast-11-convoys-5m-one-convoy-said-to-be-150km-long/

    You know you are over the target when…
    https://www.toronto99.com/2022/01/26/facebook-censors-trucker-convoy-group/

    Hashtag “Truck Fudeau”

