“Political correctness is a moral atrocity and an infallible symptom of social and cultural rot, in essence, of a reluctance to confront reality and a manifestation of the unholy terror of plain honesty. It instils a fear in ordinary folk of calling things by their right names, of speaking truth, of even of telling jokes that might offend some sensitive soul or of uttering something that seems to violate yet another in a burgeoning tally of social taboos. The result is that a culture that hides from itself cannot expect to hide from its enemies. And America, probably the most litigious country on the planet, is in the grip of this mortal disease.”
– David Solway, Notes From a Derelict Culture, page 228.
I think it was shortly after his release from jail that some big US news source referred to Nelson Mandela as, “Nelson Mandela, noted African American leader”. They didn’t want to say, “Black”. To his credit, “Mr Mandela” was wryly amused – I don’t think he’d ever even set foot in the Americas.
NickM – I heard that the US feed of the US Grand Prix a few years back referred to Lewis Hamilton as a British African-American!
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/01/26/carer-suffocated-suspected-burglar-citizens-arrest-cleared-manslaughter/
Suspected wrong-doer with pre-existing medical conditions and testing positive for various narcotics is held down in (citizens) arrest for 9 minutes despite claiming “I can’t breath” and subsequently dies.
I wonder if the race of this particular victim had any bearing on the lack of coverage and not guilty verdict.
Interestingly in this case the blokes boss “added his weight” for a few minutes while his son was seen kicking the prone man twice (why exactly?). Neither faced any charges.
Who would have guessed that the first massive blowback to Political Correctness (and Wokeness) would happen in the frozen wastes of Canada in wintertime?
Why?
https://joannenova.com.au/2022/01/canadian-truckers-for-freedom-growing-fast-11-convoys-5m-one-convoy-said-to-be-150km-long/
You know you are over the target when…
https://www.toronto99.com/2022/01/26/facebook-censors-trucker-convoy-group/
Hashtag “Truck Fudeau”