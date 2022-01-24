Truly… the state is not your friend.
The state is not your friend…
Truly… the state is not your friend.
January 24th, 2022 |
11 comments to The state is not your friend…
Reality is so much worse than this.
This is just the tiniest tip of the iceberg.
But ya, true and horrible in and of itself.
The bottom line is that there are some VERY powerful people who want these injections in all of our bodies.
Why?
And when I say powerful people I’m not talking about anyone in elected office. The politicians are literally puppets.
I’m talking about TPTB.
TPTB want these injections in our bodies. All of our bodies all around the world.
Why?
His point, the licence, is an echo of Dr Bonham’s Case, the man fined and imprisoned for practicing ‘physik’ without a licence from the trade body, (the College of Physicians), acts ruled unlawful by the great judge Sir Edward Coke, later the Lord Chief Justice. (And also holding that statutes repugnant to reason are void, i.e. Parliament is not supreme).
The problem now is that those who ‘reason’ – the judges – are themselves often repugnant to reason and vice versa.
I flew back from Malta yesterday and was chatting to a fellow who works in and around the pharma industry. He defends vaccines – up to a point (as I do) – but was pretty frank about the speed with which they got approved has worried people. (This is particularly the case as it usually takes years and years to green light medical drugs.)
Vaccine mandates are, ironically, harder and harder to defend on any basis the more that this crisis goes on, given that more people have natural immunity given earlier infections; the effectivess of earlier shots; the growing availability of drugs and treatments; the better training and knowledge of people running ICUs, and so on. There remains also the point that if vaccines don’t prevent transmission, the “negative externality” argument that could justify some measure of control does not apply.
Vaccine mandates are undermining support for genuinely useful health treatments and vaccines, are damaging the medical profession, validating kooks, and also confirming one’s worst suspicions about a grab for power. At the very least, they show how easily coercion spreads in conditions of panic and fear.
From the Canadian website, Small Dead Animals:
Exasperated
For months now, family members have assured me that the covid narrative implosion is imminent. Admittedly, I wrongly thought it would occur when they came for the children. The Weinsteins (Bret and Heather) seem to believe that the tide is turning and that we’re entering CYA territory now. Bret Weinstein fears that the CYA act will be so effective that there will not be a reckoning that exposes the systems that failed us and the world. Maybe it will go out as a whimper.
Richard (Dick) Smacky
Weinsteins are correct. The Liberals and Democrats are rewriting history as we speak. It will be “vaccinations, masks, and social distancing/lockdowns” saved us all.
Regina Chick
The problem is that a reckoning requires much of the public to admit they were duped before they can hold the pols/experts accountable. Those who actually were duped are incentivized to agree with the CYA act. That way everyone moves on without the need for self reflection. The only people who don’t want this are the ones who were always committed to the truth or those who woke up early. The rest are happy to make excuses for what the “experts” claimed they didn’t know.
Exasperated
You are exactly right, of course. In addition, many of the duped belong to our “so called” professions: education, journalism, and medicine. They didn’t just “above all do no harm”; they actively promoted and participated in the harm. They won’t want that exposed or up for discussion or debate.
“The bottom line is that there are some VERY powerful people who want these injections in all of our bodies.
Why?”
Is it because they need to get rid of the control group? What if there are some long term ill effects from the Covid vaccines? These could be written of as being caused by the pandemic. But if there are a large minority of people who didn’t get vaccinated and who are also free from those ill effects, that would be a bit of a problem. Even finding out that the unvaccinated developed better immunity in the long term would be fairly inconvenient.
Remember Gulf War syndrome? Nasty adjuvant in the vaccine as I recall caused the problem.
Given the scale of the malfeasance that has been exposed by the covid response of the State/Big Pharma/ Medical Professionals, are you 100% confident that they are kooks?
One question that I have never seen a reasonable answer to, is where did the sudden explosion of autism in kids come from?
As Mr Ed righteously points out, the Common Law recognises no such “crime” as practicing a trade or profession without a piece of paper or parchment called a license or permit. Sadly Statutes and regulations have gutted the Common Law and judges have failed to defend it.
As for doctor licensing in the United States – Milton Friedman exposed it as scam many decades ago. The historical record is plain – licensing was about increasing incomes for people in the guild, NOT about “public safety” and all the rest of the tosh that was trotted out to justify licensing.
But it is no longer just a greedy scam – now licensing (and California licenses more trades and professions than any other American State) is POLITICAL – and it will not stay about Covid.
“What are you doing about the Climate Change Emergency? If you not doing XYZ you are a DENIER and your license to be a hair dresser (or whatever) must be removed”. Do not laugh – they are quite capable of it.
Or “what have you done for DIE – Diversity, Inclusion and Equity!” again, if you express doubts about DIE (or have not done enough to support it) then clearly your license to be a brick layer should go. And do you as a RACIST, SEXIST. HOMOPHOBE, ISLAMOPHOBE, TRANSPHOBE really deserve any welfare payments? No job, because of no license, and no welfare payments either – the world will soon be rid of you BIGOT and the ESG (Environment and Social Governance) score system will lead to companies following this in the United Kingdom – not just the United States.
We have come a long way since the 1960s with Herbert Marcuse and his students of Marxism denouncing Freedom of Speech as “Repressive Tolerance” – now Frankfurt School “Critical Theory” (the OPPOSITE of Critical Thinking – but deliberately made to sound similar) is the ruling doctrine of the Western World.
“But Covid Paul, Covid!”
I have in front of me “Overcoming the Covid Darkness” by Dr Brian Tyson and Dr George Fareed. They successfully treated more than seven thousand patients. No amazing new drugs – just old well established medications.
The international “medical” bureaucracy know all this – they know how to engage in Early Treatment of Covid 19. They have always known.
“But Paul, that means they could have saved most of the people who died” – YES THEY COULD and they choose NOT TO save people, and to try and PREVENT anyone else saving patients either.
As Perry says – the state is not your friend.
By the way – I rather doubt that you will be seeing “Overcoming the Covid Darkness” in your local bookshop, or “I can’t Breathe” by David Horowitz (how Mr George Floyd killed himself with a massive drug overdose), or any other book that does not fit “the narrative” and does not deliver “the message”.
The publishers, book shops and supermarkets act as if the Environment and Social Governance system (ESG – the Western version of the Chinese Social Credit system) was already in place.
Who needs formal censorship when you have the corporations (without any real owners – and controlled by indoctrinated staff) controlling what most people see and hear.