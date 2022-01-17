|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
– Martin Luther King, another of those dangerous, probably anti-social individualists who thought people’s moral agency and capacity for self-responsibility was more important than their skin colour.
Today is Martin Luther King Day in the US, for those outside the US who weren’t aware.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I wasn’t aware, though if it means a new holiday, I’ll go for it! Here in Australia, we could use more holidays!
Just don’t get vaccinated, that means every day in Australia is a state mandated holiday for you 😉
Fine words by the late Reverend King.
Absolutely. Although by modern leftist standards Dr King is suffering from internalised white supremacy.
#Clownworld
You could spend you extra holidays in the Australian governments new ‘Butlins‘ holiday camp.
Today he would be cancelled as a racist and not a real Black – & banned from social media.
People on Facebook keep posting MLK quotes where he’s demanding Socialism and then saying that nobody gets to quote him “selectively” and that you have to embrace Revolutionary Socialism to honestly quote him on race relations.
They are, of course, being idiots, and hypocrites who selectively quote from their idols and ignore their wickedness, but that’s totally different because it’s not a dunk on their enemies.