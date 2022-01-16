– Fifty-nine percent (59%) of Democratic voters would favor a government policy requiring that citizens remain confined to their homes at all times, except for emergencies, if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Such a proposal is opposed by 61% of all likely voters, including 79% of Republicans and 71% of unaffiliated voters.
– Nearly half (48%) of Democratic voters think federal and state governments should be able to fine or imprison individuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines on social media, television, radio, or in online or digital publications. Only 27% of all voters – including just 14% of Republicans and 18% of unaffiliated voters – favor criminal punishment of vaccine critics.
Rasmussen Reports citing a poll of 1,016 U.S. Likely Voters taken on 5th January 2022. Poll data here.
I would enjoy mocking the turn to naked authoritarianism taken by the Democrats if that 27% were 2.7%.
Would that it were otherwise, but the Democrats seem to have gone insane. (I suspect a fair portion are faking it, but those might keep on faking it in the voting booth. They know who will count the votes.)
They elected the stupidest president in history as the supposed saviour of democracy. It’s going as well as should have been expected. The democrats’ coping strategy is to declare the public have lost the confidence of the chosen senile one and wish to elect a new people.
That´s the Karen party right there
14% of Republicans favor criminalizing vaccine critique.
For me, that was the most depressing item.