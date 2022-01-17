We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Battleground Melbourne Documentary ‘FRIENDS & FAMILY’ Pre-Release

Aus/NZ affairs · Civil liberty & Regulation

Terrifying.

January 17th, 2022

1 comment to Battleground Melbourne Documentary ‘FRIENDS & FAMILY’ Pre-Release

  • Paul Marks
    January 17, 2022 at 4:35 pm

    So many of us failed. I failed in March 2020 when I did not, at once, denounce the lockdown – when I was taken in by the lie that it was only going to be for a couple of weeks to “flatten the curve”.

    All we (the failures) can do is to repent, and try and do what we can now.

