“Stay safe” and the little things we could do for each other were like linguistic pacifiers, offering us a reprieve from the endless media reminder that we were in ‘unprecedented’ and ‘uncertain times’ and that, despite this, we were ‘all in this together‘.
I started to think about the other phrases that encapsulate an overabundance of caution which masquerades as compassion. And at what point does overemphasising caution become its own form of harassment? Certainly, we are seeing rising incidents of shunning and neuroticism since the start of the pandemic. These are notions favoured by the laptop-class: people who want to live in March 2020 in perpetuity, clamouring for more lockdowns and ‘stimulus’. Some people in the United States seem convinced – quite literally – that they are going to die. This is a problem. They perceive themselves as being in great danger when they aren’t, and view others as a threat in an overstated way. This is dangerous. I noticed that they also seem to take a strange sort of glee in telling others what to do – adult hallway monitors run amok. There was something fundamentally pathological about the sheer pleasure people – usually women and men who seemed off the deep end into over-socialisation – took in events being cancelled for ‘the greater good’. When LCD Soundsystem announced, due to public pressure, that they were abruptly cancelling the last three shows of their reunion performance here in NYC everyone started talking about ‘the greater good’. Those who voiced their disappointment in various comment sections were ostracised, while those who were sanctimoniously, righteously having their ‘concern for safety’ met seemed pleased to have their virtue reaffirmed. To be clear, I don’t necessarily think they enjoy the ongoing restrictions: I think they enjoy the righteousness of their perceived sacrifice.
I presume it’s the context that makes that “untrue”? Or “the sky is going to fall in”?
Ordinarily I’d agree, as the Immortal Ones rarely advertise their presence amongst us.
Being sensible and recognising one’s own mortality seems to have become deeply “incorrect”. The NHS has to “save us”, even if we don’t want to be saved.
If, over the past 2 years, anyone told me to “stay safe”, I responded that the sky wasn’t falling and it was more important to “stay sane”.
We’ve evolved from big brained creatures who were exquisitely attuned to the threats around them. The most heart racing thing, I do, is open the electric bill or drive on icy roads. Does the safety of the relatively benign world of suburbia account for the need to manufacture or amplify danger? We are stuck in a women’s magazine, with its first person accounts of danger and disease, presented earnestly all out of proportion to their likelihood. This stuff resonates. I don’t know how much of this neurosis can be attributed to self-absorption, navel gazing, hypochondria, social media bombardment, innumeracy, bandwagon effect, one upmanship, or if covid presents a focal point upon which many can cast their free floating anxiety. I often hear weird proposals for punishing the dissenters, I wish I had kept a list of them. Where do they find these nutters? I sometimes wonder if the enforcers are the nasty old crones of the ancient village reincarnated. Are they getting air time because they are bizarre and attention getting. Maybe it is just click bait.
In America, we have a whole industry devoted to “prepping”. I am sympathetic, but I think it too emerges out of free floating anxiety, a distrust of the authorities’ ability to maintain the infrastructure, and a wariness of the level of interdependence required of us.
“The welfare of the people is always the alibi of tyrants.”
No shit, Sherlock
The measures have not saved lives – they have cost lives.
And the true death toll is going to carry on.
True, gloomy-guts people like me thought the world economy was heading for a crash anyway – but the lockdown governments of the world have made this certain.
For example, the United States government has spent around five and a half TRILLION Dollars under the banner of “Covid”.
I say “under the banner” as very little of this money was spent on the treatment of Covid 19 – indeed the Federal bureaucracy dishonestly pretended that no Early Treatment even existed, they lied and lied and lied, whilst hundreds of thousand of people died.
Instead the government bureaucracy has spent TRILLIONS of Dollars on just about everything APART FROM treating Covid – but using Covid as an excuse.
They have wreaked the economy – yes an economy that had a massive Credit Bubble anyway, but they made sure of economic collapse.
The terrible policies in so many (although NOT all) Western countries have been on such a scale it is hard to believe that the wreaking of the West was not done ON PURPOSE.
As Dr Klaus Schwab (the author of the Fascist, Corporate State, “Classic” – “Stakeholder Capitalism” some 50 years ago) puts it in his most recent book, the “Great Reset” – Covid 19 gives an excellent opportunity to do the things that the international establishment (government and corporate) wanted to do anyway.
To introduce their new world – they first had to bankrupt the old world. “Build Back Better”, “Great Reset”, “Agenda 2030” – call it what you like.
The World Economic Forum, the United Nations, and so on, are quite open about their totalitarian Collectivist objectives – there is no “conspiracy”, they are very much “in your face”.
Of course when it is said that “they knew” there was effective Early Treatment for Covid 19 – the “they” need only be a few people. The rest of the politicians and medical administrators following like sheep – without knowing anything (about anything).
Never underestimate stupidity and ignorance.