Full interview can be found here on Media Scum.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Geeks
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Bob Moran saying it like it is
Perry de Havilland (London) · Civil liberty & Regulation · Media & Journalism · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs
Full interview can be found here on Media Scum.
January 9th, 2022 |
9 comments to Bob Moran saying it like it is
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Just your daily reminder that the Fake News Media is an enemy of the People.
Enemy.
Yes Shlomo Maistre – as the Mr Moran said, the way the news was reported (by the BBC – and others) was morally wrong.
It is a standard Oxford PPE (philosophy, politics and economics) question at interview – would you divert a train that was going to kill five people, if by doing so you would only kill one person. If the prospective student answers “yes” – the following question is, then who not take the organs from one person if by doing so you can save five other people from death?
“For the record” the lockdowns did NOT save lives – we know that by looking at the various places in the world that did NOT lockdown, but even if they had “saved lives” – Mr Moran is correct, we have no right to kill some innocent people (kill BY the lockdowns) in order to, hopefully, save other people.
What would have “saved lives” is EARLY TREATMENT of Covid 19 – but the whole policy of “lockdown till the vaccines come” was based on TINET (there-is-no-early-treatment) – indeed Emergency Authorisation for untested “vaccines” could only be got on the basis of TINET (certainly in the United States) – so anyone who questioned TINET had to be censored – or presented as a lunatic. Ditto anyone who points out that the injections have HEALTH RISKS of their own.
Now it turns out that the vaccines are leaky – that they do not prevent infection or spread, and that they may help new variants emerge. In short far from the unvaccinated being a threat to the vaccinated – it may (may) be the case that the vaccinated are a threat to the unvaccinated.
We also have a total disregard for Natural Immunity (or rather Natural Resistance – T. Cells and so on) – with people who have had the virus being told they should get the injections (which is insane).
And even HEALTHY CHILDREN are being given the injections (which is a wicked thing to do – as the injections are far more of a risk to healthy children than Covid 19 is).
But then Mr Biden said (and I watched him say it – in a televised “Townhall” in 2020) that even eight year old children should have “Trans” rights.
Eight year old children.
For someone who would say such a thing, to support these Covid injections for children is just what one would expect.
Perhaps the most famous death of 2020 was caused by a lockdown.
Mr George Floyd had a troubled life – drugs led him to do terrible things (such as hold a weapon to the throat of a pregnant women, as he was robbing her home to get more money for his drug addiction) – but he had got off drugs and got himself a job.
But then the Minnesota lockdown came – and he lost his job, and went back to drugs.
Had Mr Floyd been in a non lockdown State such as Nebraska (a lower Covid death rate than Minnesota) he might well be alive today.
Paul Marks have you signed up for your 22nd booster injection yet?
For Xmas my wife bought me a T-shirt emblazoned with one of Bob’s cartoons, specifically this one. It communicates a powerful message, one I’m proud to have plastered across my chest.
So, when do the prosecutions begin?
“For the record” the lockdowns did NOT save lives – we know that by looking at the various places in the world that did NOT lockdown…”
This should come as no surprise to anyone who has even the most basic knowledge of how viruses multiply, spread and eventually become relatively harmless. The strains of the virus that make people very ill don’t spread as rapidly as the ones that cause less serious illness. So the virus gradually evolves to be less harmful as those strains are the ones that multiply more. Meanwhile, survivors of the illness and those who are exposed to it but don’t succumb start to build immunity to it. All the lockdowns and isolating people is doing is slowing this process down. It is based on the same flawed logic as the idea that you can save energy by using a low powered kettle that uses half as much energy for twice as long. There was some logic to it at the beginning when there was concerns over IC units being overwhelmed. Maybe holding back the tide until a vaccine was available made sense. But now there is little point in carrying on with restrictions that have been shown not to work.
Stonyground – they will prosecute us, not the other way round.
As I try (and FAIL) to explain to such people as the group around “National Review” – putting one’s faith in the institutions (such as the courts) is out of date. The “long march through the institutions” by the collectivists is complete – the institutions are on the other side now. Still let us hope that the American Supreme Court at least strikes down the “vaccine mandates” – and let us hope certain Supreme Court “Justices” formally apologise for the LIES (blatant LIES) they told on Friday.
Why are medical doctors and medical academics who tell the truth censored and “fact checked” – whereas Supreme Court “Justices” who blatantly LIE (LIE about very serious matters) face no consequences at all?
That question cuts at the heart of the problem we face – the international (world) system is rotten, rotten to the core.
No SM I never did have a “booster”.
Not out of me having a desperate fear of side effects (they seem to be rare – although it is TOO SOON TO TELL what the long term problems from the injections will be), but rather because I just find the endless demands of Mr Johnson annoying. Indeed I have reached the point when I can not stand listening to him for more than a couple of minutes – regardless of the subject.
It is quite possible that if a Prime Minister, or a local doctor (I have heard NOTHING from my local medical practice since the summer – just endless letters from the national NHS) spoke rationally and said “the risk to you of Covid 19 is very high (due to COPD and so on) and the risk of the “booster” is lower – although very real” I would actually take the shot.
But listening to arrogant people such as Mr Johnson and the Health Secretary (no my dear friends at “Central Office” I do not dislike him because he is a Muslim – I would dislike him just as much if he was a Methodist) talk DOWN to people, SNEER at everyone (including medical doctors) is just too irritating.
“Paul you are confusing the messenger with the message” – perhaps that is true, but if the messenger is a known deceiver, it rather undermines the message.