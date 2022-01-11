We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

A most excellent development

An English anaesthetist has developed a statistical method to spot indications of fraud in medical research.

I fully expect official attempt to unperson this man 😀

January 11th, 2022 |

2 comments to A most excellent development

  • Patrick Crozier
    January 11, 2022 at 11:32 pm

    Good. Although, I wonder if publishing details of that statistical method might make it easier for fraudsters in future. Also I seem to remember Natalie blogging about the scandal in which sub-postmasters were wrongly convicted of fraud on the basis of statistical analysis. It would be horrible if it turned out that that Japanese guy was telling the truth.

  • bobby b
    January 12, 2022 at 1:17 am

    “I fully expect official attempt to unperson this man”

    Or, if they’re really mad, they might attempt to unman this person.

