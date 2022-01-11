An English anaesthetist has developed a statistical method to spot indications of fraud in medical research.
I fully expect official attempt to unperson this man 😀
A most excellent development
Good. Although, I wonder if publishing details of that statistical method might make it easier for fraudsters in future. Also I seem to remember Natalie blogging about the scandal in which sub-postmasters were wrongly convicted of fraud on the basis of statistical analysis. It would be horrible if it turned out that that Japanese guy was telling the truth.
Or, if they’re really mad, they might attempt to unman this person.