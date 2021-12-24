We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Tomorrow I will wish peace and goodwill to all men

Today, however…

Though I did kind of like the contemplative thief at 08:16.

December 24th, 2021 |

4 comments to Tomorrow I will wish peace and goodwill to all men

  • bobby b
    December 24, 2021 at 8:08 pm

    Substitute bear spray for the fart spray and I’m getting one!

  • llamas
    December 24, 2021 at 9:35 pm

    Mark Rober has managed to turn nerdy pursuits into a YouTube empire – talk about a self-made man. Watch some of his ‘elephant’s toothpaste’ videos, I defy you not to smile.

    If ever we get a ‘porch pirate’ out here in the boondocks, as bobby b. suggests, they’re leaving soaked in bear spray. After all – who they gonna call to complain? I did hear tell of a ‘porch pirate’ in Detroit who was caught and took a serious beating in consequence – not condoning it but I bet the incidence of porch piracy dropped as a result.

    Merry Christmas, one and all.

    llater,

    llamas

  • APL
    December 25, 2021 at 12:13 am

    Tomorrow I will wish peace and goodwill to all men

    Elsewhere, on the interwebs it has been put forward that ‘Peace and goodwill to all men’, may not actually be Catholic doctrine. The latin text, “…gloria in altissimis Deo et in terra pax hominibus bonae voluntatis”.

    Translates to; “Glory to God in the highest; and on earth peace to men of good will.”

    Which, has a subtle and somewhat different meaning.

    Merry Christmas and a happy new year!

  • Paul Marks
    December 25, 2021 at 8:41 pm

    Interesting point APL.

    Still – goodwill to all people here.

    Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

