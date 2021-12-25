We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Merry Christmas

· Antics & Parties

December 25th, 2021 |

4 comments to Merry Christmas

  • Paul Marks
    December 25, 2021 at 8:38 pm

    Merry Christmas to you both. And to all here.

  • KrakowJosh
    December 25, 2021 at 10:20 pm

    Merry Christmas to all as a frequent visitor and infrequent commenter!

    Those “Angel Chimes” take me back to family Christmases in the 1970s and who among us would first succumb to uncontrollable irritation at the relentless pinging. Relentless pinging.

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    December 25, 2021 at 11:07 pm

    I read a bit of someone’s autobiography where they said they were bothered by the noise of the old radiators in their rented house, popping and gurgling all the time. Then they stayed by a river for a while and noticed that the gentle trickling of the river was very like the noise of the radiators, and it never troubled them again.

    Merry Christmas all!

  • lucklucky
    December 25, 2021 at 11:08 pm

    Bom Natal

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »