I think that the people who operate Facebook and other social media are concerned about facts. That’s why they go out of their way to disappear them
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Geeks
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Samizdata Illuminatus (Arkham, Massachusetts) · Media & Journalism · Privacy & Panopticon · Slogans & Quotations
I think that the people who operate Facebook and other social media are concerned about facts. That’s why they go out of their way to disappear them
December 23rd, 2021 |
1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Agreed.
The Social Media company types (and the Corporate types generally – from Google to the banks) are not making innocent errors – whether it is about the corruption of the Biden family, or Early Treatment for Covid 19, or anything else. They know the truth – and they are deliberately trying to hide the truth.
It is not a knowledge problem – they know, and they are making a choice to stand with evil (knowing full well that they are doing so).
Do they justify it to themselves by saying that temporary evils are needed for the long term greater good? Perhaps they do. But the fact remains that they cover up the truth and push lies – knowing full well what they are doing.