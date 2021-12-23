We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

I think that the people who operate Facebook and other social media are concerned about facts. That’s why they go out of their way to disappear them

Shlomo Maistre

December 23rd, 2021 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Paul Marks
    December 23, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    Agreed.

    The Social Media company types (and the Corporate types generally – from Google to the banks) are not making innocent errors – whether it is about the corruption of the Biden family, or Early Treatment for Covid 19, or anything else. They know the truth – and they are deliberately trying to hide the truth.

    It is not a knowledge problem – they know, and they are making a choice to stand with evil (knowing full well that they are doing so).

    Do they justify it to themselves by saying that temporary evils are needed for the long term greater good? Perhaps they do. But the fact remains that they cover up the truth and push lies – knowing full well what they are doing.

