Time for a word cull

· Sui generis

As we enter the final month of 2021 – the year of Sleepy Joe, Boris “Peppa Pig” Johnson and snarling M. Macron, there are a few words and expressions that I’d like to see the back of. Feel free to add your own to the shit-list:

Build back better;
Great Reset;
Sustainability;
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion;
Client-Centric;
It is what it is;
She’s a strong, independent woman;
Toxic masculinity;
Levelling up;
Hard-working families (what’s wrong with a bit of indolence, occasionally?);
Our NHS;
Taking a holistic view;
The view from the trenches;
Key worker (which begs the question of what everyone else has to do or be compelled to do);
Let’s hop into this (boing!);
Agile (everyone is a sodding gymnast now);
A solutions provider;
Reality-based.

December 3rd, 2021 |

16 comments to Time for a word cull

  • Schrodinger's Dog
    December 3, 2021 at 2:25 pm

    A couple more: synergy and holistic.

  • Mark
    December 3, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    Surely “saving the planet”

    And let’s not forget “I’m – enter projectile vomit inducing inanity of choice – for climate”

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    December 3, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    I would be happy to see “lived experience” become “lived” in the sense of “formerly alive”.

  • Stonyground
    December 3, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    I don’t get what is wrong with reality based. Government policies that are reality based would be a massive improvement surely.

  • Wigner’s Friend
    December 3, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    “My truth”. There is only true and false.

  • Mark Gullick
    December 3, 2021 at 3:15 pm

    I can take the word ‘science’, but please no more ‘the science’.

  • woodsy42
    December 3, 2021 at 3:31 pm

    “best life” – has to be one the most inane phrases ever.

  • John B
    December 3, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    Responsibly sourced.

    Stopping/fighting climate change.

    Net Zero carbon

    Plant-based foods

  • Clovis Sangrail
    December 3, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    At pace.
    Sustainable.
    Inclusive.

  • tr
    December 3, 2021 at 4:10 pm

    White supremacist, which means, apparently, somebody (of any color) who the speaker doesn’t like for reasons the speaker would prefer to avoid mentioning.

  • Surly
    December 3, 2021 at 4:19 pm

    An abundance of caution

    Safe space

    Felt unsafe

    Experts

    Diversity

  • NickM
    December 3, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    “Justice” in the sense of things like “climate justice”.

    “-phobic” in the sense of things like “transphobic”, “Islamophobic”.

  • NickM
    December 3, 2021 at 4:59 pm

    “Diversity” in the sense that only Woke opinions are allowed.

    “Terf” used to mean that “transwomen” have a right to have sex with lesbians who generally prefer a vagina to a penis.

    “Liberal” in a way that would make John Locke or William Gladstone vomit with rage.

  • Alan Peakall
    December 3, 2021 at 6:46 pm

    Indeed, NickM: one of my treasured sightings of such strange mutant liberals was in a mainstream press commentary on Korean culture: In Korean society there is a sharp divide between the older, conservative cold-war generation and younger liberals more sympathetic to the PDRK. Not, mark you, to their northern compatriots, or even to the north, but to the PDRK. I would like to think that I am doing the author of that piece an injustice and missing some deadpan irony, but, even if I am, I suspect it flew past the heads of many readers.

  • Katy Hibbert
    December 3, 2021 at 6:51 pm

    “Systemic racism”. Or “systemic” anything. Or anything “racism”.

