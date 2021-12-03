Time for a word cull

As we enter the final month of 2021 – the year of Sleepy Joe, Boris “Peppa Pig” Johnson and snarling M. Macron, there are a few words and expressions that I’d like to see the back of. Feel free to add your own to the shit-list:
Build back better;
Great Reset;
Sustainability;
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion;
Client-Centric;
It is what it is;
She’s a strong, independent woman;
Toxic masculinity;
Levelling up;
Hard-working families (what’s wrong with a bit of indolence, occasionally?);
Our NHS;
Taking a holistic view;
The view from the trenches;
Key worker (which begs the question of what everyone else has to do or be compelled to do);
Let’s hop into this (boing!);
Agile (everyone is a sodding gymnast now);
A solutions provider;
Reality-based.
Surely “saving the planet”
And let’s not forget “I’m – enter projectile vomit inducing inanity of choice – for climate”
I would be happy to see “lived experience” become “lived” in the sense of “formerly alive”.
I don’t get what is wrong with reality based. Government policies that are reality based would be a massive improvement surely.
“My truth”. There is only true and false.
I can take the word ‘science’, but please no more ‘the science’.
“best life” – has to be one the most inane phrases ever.
Responsibly sourced.
Stopping/fighting climate change.
Net Zero carbon
Plant-based foods
At pace.
Sustainable.
Inclusive.
White supremacist, which means, apparently, somebody (of any color) who the speaker doesn’t like for reasons the speaker would prefer to avoid mentioning.
An abundance of caution
Safe space
Felt unsafe
Experts
Diversity
“Justice” in the sense of things like “climate justice”.
“-phobic” in the sense of things like “transphobic”, “Islamophobic”.
“Diversity” in the sense that only Woke opinions are allowed.
“Terf” used to mean that “transwomen” have a right to have sex with lesbians who generally prefer a vagina to a penis.
“Liberal” in a way that would make John Locke or William Gladstone vomit with rage.
Indeed, NickM: one of my treasured sightings of such strange mutant liberals was in a mainstream press commentary on Korean culture: In Korean society there is a sharp divide between the older, conservative cold-war generation and younger liberals more sympathetic to the PDRK. Not, mark you, to their northern compatriots, or even to the north, but to the PDRK. I would like to think that I am doing the author of that piece an injustice and missing some deadpan irony, but, even if I am, I suspect it flew past the heads of many readers.
“Systemic racism”. Or “systemic” anything. Or anything “racism”.