Meanwhile back in the EU
Old rules die, new ones are born.
Belarus border crisis: EU suspends asylum rules to speed up deportations
Omicron variant: EU should encourage compulsory vaccines, says Ursula von der Leyen
Both Times reports are behind a paywall, but the headlines make the point well enough.
As the late Brian Micklethwait – I still cannot quite believe that I am writing that – said in a post called “On the future of photography in public (and on what I think of the EU)”:
The way the EU works is that at any one time EU-ers propose a million laws, and the winning laws are the ones that nobody objects to. If anyone at all persuasive does object to any particular law, then the plan is dropped, with a charming smile, and put to one side for another go in a few years time. No no no, you misunderstood entirely what we were talking about. We never had any intention of doing what we previously did intend to do if nobody had complained! Fuss about nothing! Europhobic scaremongering! Why do you hate foreigners?
“and the winning laws are the ones that nobody objects to.”
And sometimes even that’s not enough. When GDPR was going through, there was a particular pernicious extra section (details escape me), which passed by a wafer thin margin of 1 or 2 “votes”. Turned out that a couple of Swedes who opposed it vociferously had actually hit the wrong button and voted in favour. There was no remedy…
The Pendant-General – if GDPR (or some other thing) had LOST by such a margin – there would have been a “remedy”. As with democracy in general – the “liberal” (which is not really liberal at all) of it is “of course you can vote – and if you vote against what the elite want, then you can vote again-and-again-and-again till we educate you to vote in favour”.
Endless vaccinations are coming to Britain as well – and the international plans for this go back well BEFORE Covid. After all it is a good way to get people dependent on government and the pet corporations – the international “agendas” were quite open about this.
The unvaccinated will be persecuted till they comply – but persecution may not be needed. After all if the “leaky” vaccines breed more resistant viruses (the “new variants”) the unvaccinated may be killed off. And governments and the pet corporations will be able to say “it was their own fault – we offered them vaccines and they turned us down”.
I am told there was a similar thing with chickens – first there was a disease that killed only a few chickens, then a “leaky vaccine” was introduced which bred a more vicious disease, which killed off chickens who had not been vaccinated (again and again).
Sounds like a trial run.
Remember the European Union is just part of the “educated” “international community” – the British bureaucracy is much the same, indeed everywhere (including Russia – Mr Putin is NOT coming to save us) is much the same.
Still would it be even worse if were still in the E.U. – yes it would.
Presently Prime Minister Johnson can still say NO to the international agenda, he rarely does (only yesterday it was made clear to me that the international Environment and Social Governance “ESG” system was now influencing local government pension funds – this is the Western version of the Chinese Social Credit system), but he could say NO – and so could a future Prime Minister.
Under the E.U. the thing becomes Euro law – and there is nothing we could do.
You might be interested to find out who Ursula von der Leyen’s husband is. And who he works for, and in what capacity. And what they make. Go look it up.