This was a Guardian article ??? !!!

An article titled
Abuse, intimidation, death threats: the vicious backlash facing former vegans
would be no surprise on several sites I read – but to find it in the Guardian!! It’s enough to have me call it the Guardian instead of the Grauniad in the rest of this post. 🙂
The article is more nuanced than its title might suggest. Maybe these apostates just need better advice on vegan diets – advice that might include admitting the odd issue with veganism. Maybe discussion would reclaim them better than hatred. And besides, never forget – being vegan is good for our planet’s health.
But although reading it through gives you all that balance (some might call it ‘balance’), the article starts with specific examples of what its title promises, and reports those who say that, whatever their vegan diet did for Gaia’s health, it did much less than nothing for their own. It also quotes one of the ‘balancing’ people saying veganism is “like a religion” for her.
Analogies to how the trans-mafia treats those with trans-regret, or how a certain actual religion is commanded by its prophet to treat its apostates, occurred to me. If they occurred to Guardian editors, the article does not let on. I could sort-of respect a focus on staying on-topic, especially while enduring the knowledge that allowing the article meant they would occur to readers. There again, I never saw reading the Guardian as helping its readers or editors spot such analogies. But who knows.
I have been Vegan for a few years now, not because I want to reduce my ‘carbon footprint’ or to improve my health, which is no better or worse without meat, but simply because I find industrialized farming of livestock cruel. But that is a personal choice.
I have zero interest in veganism as it relates to some sort of broader culture war, or as a badge of identity.
Mila, check out youtube channel “Harry’s Farm”, he grows Sussex breed beef cattle, nothing industrialised about it. I buy beef from my local butchers, they offer Limousin breed beef amongst others, likewise. The way they handle their livestock is the opposite of cruel.
Thank you for the suggestion Jussi. I tend to shop at supermarkets where the providence of meat can be difficult to know, but if I can be certain that meat comes from a high welfare source then its not something I would have a problem consuming. Vegan sausages and burgers are pretty good these days, but a joint of roast meat or a steak is not something that can be replicated!
Perhaps it is the decline of the Christian faith – people whose ancestors were Christian now reject the Christian faith and seek substitutes. Worship of Gaia being such a substitute – although “Climate Justice” (like “Social Justice” and “Racial Justice”) mixes the “Green” faith with Marxist egalitarianism “from each according to their abilities, to each according to their needs”.
The late Murray Rothbard was often wrong about historical matters (indeed many of his historical writings at least border upon madness), but I think he had a point about socialism (including egalitarian Greenism) coming from a religious impulse.
One of the oldest Christian heresies is the effort to build Heaven on Earth. In their student days the members of the Baader-Meinhof Marxist terrorist group, used to pass the remains (bones) of at least one leader of the nightmare Anabaptist Commune in Munster (it did not deter them) and modern “Greens” in Germany are in the government. Although if they will succeed in their aims of getting rid of hydrocarbons and nuclear power (thus destroying the German economy) and wiping out Jews (sorry I mean wiping out “Zionists” – as the Baader-Meinhof gang used to say “we are not Anti-Semites we are only against Money Jews”), remains to be seen.
Bit off topic but, wow, I knew German terrorists of the time were pretty-well Nazis but I didn’t know the Baader-Meinhof gang’s own words demonstrated their National Socialism as precisely as that. That was exactly what student Nazis said in the days when they had to explain themselves to voters. For example, Nazi students in Gottingen University (in the early 30s, the Nazis typically got twice the percentage of votes from students as from the public at large – and many of the remaining votes went to the communists) used to tell their Jewish professors that, “Oh, no, we don’t mean you, we mean those wicked Jewish financiers who started the world war.”