A very interesting perspective on where we are now by Mattias Desmet. Well worth the time.
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Why people willingly give up their freedoms
December 4th, 2021
6 comments to Why people willingly give up their freedoms
Safetyism. Just keep me safe and healthy with no unpleasant thoughts, and you can take away everything else.
And a near complete absence of knowledge of history, how we got to a Bill of Rights in the USA and why. Not taught in the US anymore.
And now we have 50+ % of the US population with no clue on anything: civics, science, religion, art, etc. They have no clue about the dangers of concentrated power; how dangerous it is to individual liberty. They swallow marketing hook, line and sinker whether it’s political marketing or someone pushing slave-made sneakers from China. They think about their farts more than these things.
Exhibit A for this assertion is the election of Brandon. If, as I believe, he actually lost, it was not by as large a margin as it should have been. With an electorate paying even a little attention and not cobbled by their poor education, he should have lost 80-20.
But a world where Dems would not even consider a Biden/Harris ticket, and the public would ridicule them, is a world that is gone forever and we will now all suffer from a tyranny of this inept, ignorant, compliant electorate.
Why?
Because protection from the imaginary farmer no one has ever seen is more important than any windfall apples.
Meaning,
T’was ever thus.
Sam Adams had something to say about such choices about 250 years ago.
Overall this is a HOPEFULL film.
The argument here is that most people are not brainwashed zombies – that a majority of people are either not hypnotised at all, or are only partly influenced, confused and conforming out of fear or habit (the “middle group”).
Some people truly are beyond reason (utterly brainwashed) – I remember listening to a lady who was fully vaccinated (three vaccinations in her case) who had been given Covid by an equally fully vaccinated member of her family, and yet was filled with hatred for the unvaccinated, she rated about what she would like to do to the unvaccinated, like one of those women who are supposed to have knitted whilst watching people having their heads cut off during the French Revolution. It is pointless talking to someone like that (the media and the bureaucracy have corrupted them – filled them with irrational hatred)- but the film is arguing that a majority of people are NOT like that.
After all, to all outward appearances, I conform.
For example, when entering a council or committee meeting I wear the mask, when I sit down I take the mask off, when I stand up again I put the mask back on – thus obeying the rules. So do most people – they behave in exactly the same way that I do.
Some people truly think this is rational behaviour – I call them the “BBC and Sky News watchers” – people who actually believe the insane ravings broadcast by the BBC, Sky News and-so-on (on this and all the other subjects – for example they scream about “Global Warming”, and how “deniers” should be exterminated, as they freeze to death).
But this film is arguing (and I think correctly) that most people in the room are NOT like that – that most people know the “health” edicts (officially from Prime Minister Johnson – but, of course, he himself is only obeying orders) are utterly insane.
Covid does not know when I am sitting down and when I am standing up – just as Covid does not know when I am eating and when I am not eating – the edicts are ritual humiliation, they have NOTHING to do with health.
Just as with “lockdowns” – the supermarkets remained open, and the staff and customers were unmasked for months. So there was no justification at all for closing other shops (and schools and placed of employment) or for later requiring the medically useless masks.
It was all ritual humiliation – nothing to do with health at all. Some people really do believe in the international “governance” stuff (masks, vaccine passports, and so on) – but most people either disbelieve it or only partly believe it, they “go with the flow” – they are the “middle group”.
It is possible to win this – to defeat the forces of international “governance” (Agenda 2030, “Sustainable Development”, the Social Credit “Environmental and Social Governance” banking and financial system).
For example, in the United States some States have not gone along with all this (lockdowns and so on) – and they are not piled up with dead bodies (any more than the various nations around the world that did NOT lockdown have high death rates).
“We have to obey or we are all DEAD!” – can be answered with “just down the road they have not done any of this – and they are O.K.”.
This is why Mr William “Bill” Gates, and other such, are so obsessed with everyone (everyone in the entire world) following the “narrative” – because they know if anywhere is left free, the whole thing (the whole dream of Corporate State “Stakeholder Capitalism” World “Governance”) may well collapse.
“None of us are safe till all of us are safe” makes no sense at all from a medical point of view (it is down there on all fours with “racism is a public-health-emergency – so go out and loot, burn, kill!” the message of Progressive “health” authorities in the United States) – but it is not really about medicine or health, it is about POLITICS.
It is a POLITICAL slogan – tied to the international totalitarian, collectivist, “governance” agenda.
Of course if “saving lives” was the aim – then most people who have died from Covid would have been saved by a combination of long standing medications.
But the international establishment did NOT save the lives of these people – indeed it did everything it could to make it more difficult to get Early Treatment for Covid 19, it actively smeared Early Treatment (“fishbowl cleaner”, “horse dewormer” – “treatments can KILL you”) and passed endless regulations to make it incredibly difficult to get Early Treatment.
Not a “conspiracy theory” – it has just happened over the best part of the last two years, even today warnings appear on Facebook posts about Early Treatment (and all the rest of the harassment – on Social Media, the Mainstream Media, and from the medical authorities in many countries).
Mass killing (or, if you want to split hairs, mass allowing-to-die) to push a political, international “governance”, agenda.
The film is not perfect – for example rather than there being lots of “attacks on Mosques” after 9/11 there are more (not less – more) mosques in the United States and Britain than there were before. There was no effort to remove followers of Islam from Western lands – on the contrary, such Western leaders as Prime Minister Blair and Chancellor Merkel invited more to come – and their invitation was acted upon.
Far from Muslims being demonised by the education system, the media and the authorities – “Islamophobes” (i.e. people critical of the Koran and the Hadiths) were demonised, and punished. This is not a general position on religion – it is fine in Western lands to attack Christianity, but it is not fine to attack Islam (criticism of Muhammed, his doctrines and his personal behaviour, is punished in most Western countries – in one way or another). So the film is not accurate on this particular point.
But nothing is perfect.
The video is good. And it’s an important video.
Like the hundreds of video interviews with doctors and scientists all around the world who dissent from the mainstream hysteria, this video will be viewed by the people who are least likely to benefit from doing so.
The people who really need to watch this are too busy shaming “anti-vaxxers” on Twitter and scheduling their ninth booster shot.