The vitriol hurled at the ‘unvaxed’ has been nothing short of evil over this pandemic; it makes you want to refuse it purely out of solidarity. Frankly, I would be loath to do anything requested of me by the type of low life that would refuse treatment to the unvaccinated or show such glee at their suffering.
I will repeat what I have said many times but only seems to get more prescient – this is the most inhumane and irrational response to disease since before the enlightenment.
Whoever kids themselves that this nonsense is enlightened simply because it comes with modern mRNA vaccines, track and trace technology and zoom calls should think again about what ‘enlightened’ really looks like.
This is tech enabled medievalism
Its pure anti-science mass hysteria.
If a infectious disease has a low infection rate, low health risk you need less than a 50% vaccination rate for epidemic prevention. Like with Influenza and SARs CoV 2. If a infectious disease has a high infection rate, high health risk you need a high vaccination rate of around 90% for epidemic prevention. Like with measles. Thats they science and has been for 140 plus years.
So if the SARs CoV 2 vaccines work they only need a < 50% vaccination for diseases control and if the vaccines do not work why are they distributing by far the most dangerous vaccine in public health history. At least two orders of magnitude more dangerous than any other public health vaccine. Negating the traditional risk / benefit equation for public health vaccines.
The public health bureaucracy is full of charlatans and liars. Pure and simple. Dancing to the tune of their political paymasters. No better than the Soviet science establishment apparatchiks at the height of Stalinism.
The vaccines dont work. Never did. Never could. Thats the science. Time to start planing to put the senior public health officials on trial. They should be first to made answer for what they have done. In a court of law. We can deal with the rest later.
All bureaucracies are full of charlatans and liars. At the moment, public health is second in its fullness only to education.