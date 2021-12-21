We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

“Say what you will, but Joe Biden’s first year in office has one crowning achievement to its name. It has provided a real-time, data-rich, high-intensity and ultimately devastating case study in the defining conceit of progressive politics: the idea that government is the solution.”

Gerard Baker

December 21st, 2021 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Shlomo Maistre
    December 21, 2021 at 2:01 am

    For TPTB, all is going very much according to plan.

  • John B
    December 21, 2021 at 9:21 am

    But still better than Trump… he was a joke, embarrassment to the US.

    Yes? No? Oh.

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    December 21, 2021 at 9:39 am

    Both of them were/are disasters! What a shame that there is nothing like the Westminster system of a cabinet, where you can change the leader without needing a new election.

