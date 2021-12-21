From 2015 but never more relevant.
Of course, the notion CBS are impartial paragons of truth seeking is laughable but nevertheless the points she making are very timely.
Astroturf and manipulation of media messages
9:00, signs of astroturfing- compare to CBS editorials…
The date is important – 2015.
The establishment left, the people control Wikipedia and just about everything else, did not abandon their belief in Freedom of Speech in response to the nomination of Donald John Trump (and, by the way, the left WANTED Donald John Trump to be the Republican candidate in 2016 – because they thought he was unelectable), the left establishment did not support Freedom of Speech even before 2016.
As for “movements” such as Antifa and Marxist Black Lives Matter – of course they are “Astroturf” they even share the same FUNDING platforms as the Democrat Party. And funding comes from some of the largest banks and other corporations on the planet.
Do the Corporations want Marxism? Actually NO they do not – but they believe that such fake “grass roots activist movements” can help them create what they do want. The top-down control of society in a “Build Back Better”, “Great Reset” system (Corporate State Fascism) in line with such things as Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030. Certainly not a conspiracy theory – as the conferences and policy documents (and books – such as the Great Reset by Dr Klaus Schwab) are quite open.
One can trace the intellectual heritage of all, all this “scientific” tyranny belief system, back to Saint-Simon in the early 19th century, or even to Sir Francis Bacon in his “New Atlantis” (I believe that was published in 1610).
Technocracy (“scientific” tyranny) used to be a fringe belief system – but it has become mainstream. And its supporters grab hold of such things as the “Climate Change Emergency” and Covid 19 – to push their agenda.
From their point of view it is quite natural to use such things for their agenda – why not do so?
As for whether drug companies would be backed by the media and by governments – in pushing risky products to people, such as healthy children, who do not need these products.
Well yes – we have seen this for years with the pushing of mind hitting drugs for naughty children (being naughty now being repacked as a disease – and “treated” with powerful drugs that can have dreadful effects on the brain over the long term).
Now vast numbers of healthy children are being given risky “vaccines” (for want of a better word) for a disease, Covid 19, which is of no real threat to healthy children. Rather than allowing NATURAL IMUNITY to build up in the population.
Rather than supporting whistle blowers – the media (and “activists” such as the Twitter mob) savagely attack whistle blowers.
It is called (for example in those conferences in 2019 – in preparation for what happened to came to pass in 2020) “Flood” – instead of formal censorship, dissenters (even academics from Oxford, Harvard, Yale and Stanford) are drowned out by a “Flood” of misinformation and agitation propaganda (agitprop) from the “mainstream media” and from governments.
Yes that is it – the “Flood” is not countering misinformation, it is the misinformation.