Jesus College, Cambridge, pays reparations for abolishing slavery

the college staged a fulsome ceremony, in which the statuette was handed to a descendent of the Obas of Benin, the slavers from whom it was confiscated. The British who freed the Oba’s slaves were described by the Master as having committed “a wrong that is so egregious”
The article I’m quoting from also notes Jesus College’s
embarrassing record of lucrative sycophancy towards the Chinese regime
in which
discussion of human rights has been regarded as “unhelpful”
All this “comes from the University and College administrations”, who clearly grasp that the British Empire’s duty to pay reparations for abolishing slavery follows inevitably – unavoidably – from the entire woke project, which cannot make sense without it.
However it seems Cambridge administrators are not yet finding this logic quite as easy as they expected to communicate to their own students. On 11 November (Armistice Day), at the Cambridge Union, the debate motion “This House is ashamed to be British” lost
“by a considerable majority, in a packed chamber.”
You might almost suspect an element of astroturfed collusion in the narrative of woke students forcing university administrators to do these things.
There is no limit to the evil (for it is evil) of the “Woke” – now ending mass slavery and human sacrifice in the Kingdom of Benin is something to be apologised for.
It is the same in the United States – where the murder of black people is considered no problem at all, as long as they are being murdered by other black people. The pulling out of police forces from various areas in many cities after the death of Mr George Floyd led to a vast increase in the number of black people who were murdered in these areas. But the “mainstream media” and the education system did-not-give-a-damn – because the murdered black people were being murdered by other black people.
Academics and other people, all over the United States, have lost their jobs and been threatened with violence for telling the truth about all this.
However, I am glad that the students of the Cambridge Union voted down the “ashamed to be British” motion.