What started with the strange tale of the pandemic of an easy to beat aerosolized virus has become a global battle over the onward march to eliminate the control group. The bidding began with a clash of the propagandized fear porn-driven narrative. The stakes were upped substantially over hydroxychloroquine and anything else that might treat patients before reaching a progressed disease state. Now that controversy over vaccine harms has ramped up substantially, two sides find themselves committed.
Vicious tribalism is in vogue, and the stakes could not be higher. One side wants the other to submit to a “my government can inject me with anything it likes, at any time” policy. The other has filed genocide and war crimes complaints in at the International Criminal Court.
When the end states of the game involve either of,
1. Rounding up one side into concentration camps, or
2. Holding international or military tribunals to hold the leadership of the other side accountable for genocide,
it becomes harder and harder to imagine either side backing down.
He was speaking of Lysenkoism, but this works on so many levels, in so many areas. Climate, Covid, gender, policing . . . In fact, you could simply label it “wokism.”
I hope that the establishment demand to have a “booster” every few months will make people wake up – in Israel they are already on the FORTH injection (which means yet more build of of spike protein in the body). This must stop.
There has been Early Treatment for Covid 19 from the start – but it was systematically smeared (lied about – declared ineffective or even harmful “Fish Bowl Cleaner, Horse Dewormer, IT WILL KILL YOU”) by the Collectivist establishment, because it got in the way of their agenda. Vast numbers of people died because of the smearing of Early Treatment – and YES there should be legal accountability for those deaths.
There should also be legal accountability for the creation of Covid 19 in the Wuhan Institute in the first place (hello Tony Fauci and Peter Daszak – you funded this) and for the supposedly accidental release and spread of Covid 19 – with the (Chinese domninated) “World Health Organisation” and the, despicable, Tony Fauci in the United States pretending (for months) that there was no threat to the world.
As for the lockdowns – anyone who still thinks they were about “saving lives”, rather than part of an international political agenda, is deeply misguided.
It would be nice to see the masses running after the perps with torches and pitchforks. Seeing that 99% of the population are walking around with masks on because Boris told them to I have little hope.
I honestly believed that the climate change crap would have died a natural death by now. Surely the consistent failure of the so called scientists’ predictions would be conclusive proof that they were full of crap. My faith in human nature is almost gone.
When science becomes political – different opinions become opposed political sides, both thinking in terms of using FORCE against the other.
This is the central meaning of Mathew Crawford’s article.
And science became political when these unconstitutional government bodies were created in the United States.
“They are not unconstitutional – there is a general welfare spending power… and a regulate interstate commerce power”.
“the common defence and general welfare” is the PURPOSE of the spending powers that then follow in Article One, Section Eight of the Constitution of the United State – if there was a “general welfare spending power” then there would be no need to list specific spending powers, and the Tenth Amendment would have no meaning.
As for “regulate interstate commerce” this meant free trade over state lines, not controlling every aspect of human life.
A series of intellectually corrupt Supreme Court judgements have turned the United States of America from a limited government polity to an UNLIMITED government polity.
Just as other intellectually corrupt Supreme Court judgements have upheld the very thing the Constitutional Convention was called to put a stop to – fiat money (so called paper money – “not worth a Continental”) as well as government backed Credit Bubble banking (as opposed to honest money lending).
A small elite now benefit at the expense of everyone else – the Cantillon Effect on a scale that Richard Cantillon could not have seen in his worst nightmares.
And they use “THE SCIENCE” as the justification for unlimited and arbitrary power.