Halleluyah! Antiviral drugs are coming (and remember, Don’t mention Ivermectin!)

Now the UK has approved an anti-viral drug, early treatment is on the official agenda (on this side of the pond at least). Also on this side of the pond is a Dr John Campbell, whose amiable video manner (like his bedside manner, I expect) avoids overawing his audience with the impression that he already knows everything, so need never be told anything. It’s a manner he seems to think some ‘fact-checkers’ could use. ‘Alternative Facts’ is the title of his video response to Facebook’s putting a
He learned of the ‘misleading’ fact-check (the misleading ‘fact-check’) from some followers who tried to share his earlier video on Facebook. After reviewing how, uh, ‘well’ qualified the fact-checkers were, he follows Natalie’s wise advice to brief his side properly, giving the fact-checkers a tick or half-mark wherever he can, before moving good-humouredly to reasons why it was nevertheless a bit arrogant of them to call it a fact-check.
To see the video, click this link and then the ‘Alternative Facts’ icon (second along in the list as of today). You can turn on auto-generated subtitles if you prefer reading to hearing, but if you like mild dry English humour you may be happy enough to listen to him.
Fawlty Towers reference FTW
Dr. Campbell (he’s not an MD, his doctorate is AFAIK in nursing) is a national treasure, who should be snapped up and put in charge of COVID response, but won’t be. He is among that very-small group of people whose input I take in 100% even though I often disagree with some of his opinions – he’s that good. The data is just top-notch, his analysis uniformly reasoned and insightful.
Naturally, it’s only a matter of time before his work is de-platformed by YouTube – he’s publishing more and more material which draws more and more questions upon the recieved wisdom. His latest episodes addressing the energence of more and more really-effective treatments for COVID may be the final straw.
When presenting his argument that Ivermectin works similarly to the new Pfizer drug, he brought up a June 2021 article from some people with Indian names (boo hiss !)
However I did notice, which he didn’t mention, that that article had a little Editor’s note saying the conclusions of the article were disputed and they were looking into it.
Thats code for ‘The Mob have been in touch and said what a nice Scientific Journal we have here and it would be a shame if anything happened to it…….so we’ve agreed to get rid of any ‘unhelpful’ papers’