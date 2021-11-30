In recent times, the common courtesy of trying to avoid wantonly stepping on people’s toes has developed into an editorial phobia of almost psychotic intensity.
This exaggerated concern for the tender toe has, of course, been vociferously encouraged by every sort of hypersensitive minority. The most frantic form of it is displayed by movie producers, who are more sensitive to the tinkle of the cash register than any other species of artistic entrepreneur, and who also know they are catering for a more infantile audience than any other medium other than television.
…Even on the domestic scene, Negroes, Chinese, Jews, Catholics, Baptists or Holy Rollers, can only be depicted as lovable paragons. It has reached the point where the only villain who can be safely used to-day is a white American or British agnostic, preferably named Smith.
– Leslie Charteris, The Second Saint Omnibus, Hodder & Stoughton: London, 1952, p55. No I don’t know what a Holy Roller is either. This volume came into my possession as a result of the Plunder Party on Friday night in which a number of us gathered at the late Brian Micklethwait’s flat to pillage and loot his book and CD collection. Judging by the rather full shelves when I left, libertarians are unlikely to make good Vikings. Mind you, I am told there were some 5,200 books to choose from.
Holy Rollers – charismatics, pentecostalists, enthusiasts: being only six years younger than the book I am old enough to remember the expression.
I wonder what other gems will be unearthed through the process of plunder, rehoming and rejuvenation? Must we wait until every timorous viking reads every volume plundered?
Which volumes might be worth scouring first? Which new literary directions would you encourage people to explore? I suppose that process must start with knowing what literature was there in the first place.
https://sjgibbs.libib.com/i/brian-micklethwaits-library
Perhaps this is what was on Brian’s mind when when he left explicit instructions for his friends to plunder his collections? In any case, thanks Brian.
Heh, must be an age thing. I recall my folks using the term Holy Roller to refer to evangelicals.
“It has reached the point where the only villain who can be safely used to-day is a white American or British agnostic, preferably named Smith.” In the early 1980s when my sister and I were in our teens we used to watch on TV a likeable American husband-and-wife detective show called Hart to Hart. While still enjoying the programme, we couldn’t help noticing that a statistically improbable proportion of the murderers turned out to be British. We actually wrote down a list of these Evil Brits in a little notebook, which I still possess. I am not complaining: as any actor knows, the villain is often the best role in the play. And young as I was I figured out that it was a sort of compliment. British residents of the United States were portrayed as often turning to crime precisely because so few of them did in real life.
Holy Rollers? Just spoke to a couple of them. Still out there. They become ecstatic in a state of grace and roll on the floor during services, and speak in tongues. Christianity’s whirling dervishes.
Hart to Hart was just one of the cheesy eighties detective shows that my daughter was watching while writing a spoof detective drama for her uni drama society. It was called Rich Hyde Homicide and was performed at the Edinburgh Fringe.
“No I don’t know what a Holy Roller is either”
Good grief! In England yet! Lest ye forget!!
From Mark 16 (KJV): 17-And these signs shall follow them that believe; In My name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak in new tongues; 18-They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lays hands on the sick, and they shall recover.