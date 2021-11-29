We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata
Free market squirrel

· North American affairs · Political Economy · Sui generis · Twitter nonsense

Buitengebieden tweets, “This squirrel always brings dried seed to trade for some nuts..”

I have put this under the category of “Twitter nonsense” because we have no category for “Twitter video that is so adorable that gratitude for it almost makes me hope that Jack Dorsey succeeds in his attempt to escape the righteous vengeance of the populace.”

November 29th, 2021 |

3 comments to Free market squirrel

  • John
    November 29, 2021 at 9:35 pm

    I would imagine this reply gave Seth Dillon, CEO of the Bee in case anyone was unaware, considerable pleasure.

    “Seth, Why do you retweet this made-up crap from Babylonbee? It’s just made up Lies”

    (Of course it’s always possible that the writer was Seth or one of his colleagues)

  • staghounds
    November 30, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    The more I learn about animals the less comfortable I am with killing or enslaving them.

  • bobby b
    November 30, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    Someone tried to tell me that Bored of the Rings was just lies. I’m still aghast. No Dildo Bugger? No Tom Benzedrine? No Goddam? The foundations are crumbling. What’s next? No real Gilligan or Skipper?

