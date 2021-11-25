Yet perhaps the most critical difference between traditional socialism and its new form relates to growth. The New Socialism’s emphasis on climate change necessarily removes economic growth as a priority. Quite the opposite, in fact: the Green agenda looks instead towards a shrinking economy and lowered living standards, seeking to elevate favoured groups within a stagnant economy rather than generating opportunities for the general population.
– Joel Kotkin, in an article riddled with laughable notions mixed with on-the-money observations.
This article is like the curate’s egg, good in parts.
He’s got the problems right, but has no idea that the left needs to be totally demolished for his ideal to be even close to realised.