I read an article on Unherd by Tim Bale and was struck by what a great example of mainstream herd thinking it was. I quite like Unherd and subscribe, but it also has some very much in-the-herd stuff like this one.
But then in the comments I saw pithy analysis of Tim Bale’s views by ‘Mikey Mike‘…
The Devil’s Dictionary [a translator]
economic rationality – policy solutions that everyone except economists agree with.
let’s look, first, a little closer at the Conservative Party under Cameron – “would you like to impale a straw man” (sung to the melody from Frozen)
ethnocentric, not particularly well-educated, intensely patriotic voters – citizens who become dumb racists when they stop voting Labour
commit…to net zero – Assure the public that we’ll make it a lot more expensive for the working poor to heat their homes and drive their cars without the climate ever noticing the difference.
draconian policies – stuff that a slogan can dismantle before a paragraph can defend.
austerity – whenever the annual increase in spending drops below 10%
NHS – A wonderful system for treating the healthy
Perfect comment is perfect.
The high government spending policies of Western governments are fine – if one believes that bankers creating-money-from-nothing (which is what finances these policies) is fine. As I do not believe that, I am outside the mainstream of Western economic thought.
As for the National Health Service – the British government has spent years telling us that it is wonderful, that we should applaud it (literally). So they can not, politically, now turn round and complain about the vast amounts of money going into the NHS not producing better health outcomes. Of course the last couple of years has shown that the public-private partnership that is American health care (about half the money spent on health care in the United States comes from various layers of government, and this subsidy spending vastly inflates costs – just as tuition “loans” inflate tuition fees, and “private” medical care in the United States is also saturated with regulations which also massively inflate costs) has shown itself no better in dealing with Covid – indeed the death rate is higher in the United States.
Not engaging in Early Treatment for Covid 19 (indeed the demented chant of TINET – there-is-no-early-treatment) has cost a vast number of lives – in both the United States and Britain. One can go down the ivermectin road (as, for example, the Dominican Republic and wide areas of India did), or one can go down the hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc road (Honduras and other countries). Or one can just chant TINET (there-is-no-early-treatment) at people, till they die. For some reason most advanced Western countries (including some that did not lockdown – such as Sweden) opted for door-number-three.
On the origins of Covid 19 – an interesting example of international cooperation. Yes it was created in the Wuhan lab (People’s Republic of China), but the research was funded by Tony Fauci (American bureaucracy) and Peter Daszak (“Eco Health Alliance” and World Health Organisation) who is British.
All working together to (no doubt accidently) provide another justification for the political agenda sometimes called Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, or just “Sustainable Development”. The accidental international games in Wuhan in very late 2019 also helped, accidently, spread the disease around the world.
Were not those “international games” in Wuhan “The World Military Games”?
So, the first “bulk’ infections were among elite service personnel from around the world.
What a coincidence!!