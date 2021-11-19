Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted

“Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty after fatally shooting two in Kenosha unrest”, the Guardian reluctantly reports.
Good. Not because it makes Guardian reporters cry, but because Mr Rittenhouse was quite clearly acting in self defence.
Most relevantly, scroll down this piece by Nellie Bowles, formerly of the New York Times, writing in the Substack account of Bari Weiss, also formerly of the New York Times, shedding light on what and when readers of that publication got to hear about the Kenosha riots:
A note on Kenosha in light of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Until quite recently, the mainstream liberal argument was that burning down businesses for racial justice was both good and healthy. Burnings allowed for the expression of righteous rage, and the businesses all had insurance to rebuild.
When I was at the New York Times, I went to Kenosha to see about this, and it turned out to be not true. The part of Kenosha that people burned in the riots was the poor, multi-racial commercial district, full of small, underinsured cell phone shops and car lots. It was very sad to see and to hear from people who had suffered. Beyond the financial loss, small storefronts are quite meaningful to their owners and communities, which continuously baffles the Zoom-class.
Something odd happened with that story after I filed it. It didn’t run. It sat and sat.
Now it could be that the piece was just bad. I’ve sent in bad ones before, and I’ll do it again. A few weeks after I filed, an editor told me: The Times wouldn’t be able to run my Kenosha insurance debacle piece until after the 2020 election, so sorry.
There were a variety of reasons given—space, timing, tweaks here or there.
Eventually the election passed. Biden was in the White House. And my Kenosha story ran. Whatever the reason for holding the piece, covering the suffering after the riots was not a priority. The reality that brought Kyle Rittenhouse into the streets was one we reporters were meant to ignore. The old man who tried to put out a blaze at a Kenosha store had his jaw broken. The top editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer had to resign in June 2020 amid staff outcry for publishing a piece with the headline, “Buildings Matter, Too.”
If you lived in those neighborhoods on fire, you were not supposed to get an extinguisher. The proper response — the only acceptable response — was to see the brick and mortar torn down, to watch the fires burn and to say: thank you.
Update: Within the last few minutes Bari Weiss herself posted this commentary on the case: “The Media’s Verdict on Kyle Rittenhouse – Why so many got this story so wrong.”
Here is what I thought was true about Kyle Rittenhouse during the last days of August 2020 based on mainstream media accounts: The 17-year-old was a racist vigilante. I thought he drove across state lines, to Kenosha, Wisc., with an illegally acquired semi-automatic rifle to a town to which he had no connection. I thought he went there because he knew there were Black Lives Matter protests and he wanted to start a fight. And I thought that by the end of the evening of August 25, 2020, he had done just that, killing two peaceful protestors and injuring a third.
It turns out that account was mostly wrong.
[…]
This wasn’t a disinformation campaign waged by Reddit trolls or anonymous Twitter accounts. It was one pushed by the mainstream media and sitting members of Congress for the sake of an expedient political narrative—a narrative that asked people to believe, among other unrealities, that blocks of burning buildings somehow constituted peaceful protests.
Another update: Glenn Greenwald tweets, “Just look at how many people were radically deceived about this case – and still are! – including people paid to follow and “report on” these matters for a living” and illustrates his point with a hilarious screenshot of the Independent‘s front page of a few minutes ago. Somebody must have told them, they’ve since corrected it. But, c’mon man, imagine the Independent‘s reporters of all people relying on the Independent as a source.
Thank God! I was so worried the jury would let the state railroad him. The media’s behavior has been disgraceful.
This is what Rozina Sabur, WASHINGTON EDITOR of The Telegraph choose to write.
For a start those hit were white too. So what is Rozina trying to make readers think?
“Mostly wrong” ??
Understatement of the year.
If Bari Weiss thought all that stuff after taking the trouble to inform herself about Rittenhouse. And if she didn’t bother to inform herself before running her mouth off ( in print ), nothing else she thinks or writes down, is worth a damn.
How could you watch the coverage of the streets on fire, yet still write the sentence; “killing two peaceful protestors” ?
Congratulations to Mr Rittenhouse.
PS. I have no idea who Bari Weiss is, and after reading that extract, no inclination to find out, either.
Just like the protests were “mostly” peaceful …
In other breaking news, water is mostly dry.
She is a journalist who spectacularly resigned from the New York Times citing as her reason for resigning its cravenly selective reporting of any story that might possibly make the left wing Twitter mob angry. People who were once deep within the media “blob” but have rebelled against it, like Weiss and Glenn Greenwald, should be listened to with great attention, even if we disagree with some of their political opinions. We want more to do what they did, right?
Rittenhouse arguably violated the US Constitution, as the surviving person he shot almost lost his right to bear arms.
There’s an idealistic teenage boy inside me who hopes that this verdict and the responses of some journalists will turn the tide against evil but there’s a cynical man inside me who also knows that this was a battle the left don’t mind losing, and they only have to be lucky once.
I just saw a disgraceful comment on Breitbart, modified to save blushes:
Reporters got it wrong like people on dating sites get their own weight and age wrong.
On the topic of ‘The Independent’, which ceased to be a printed newspaper about five years ago and now exists only online, it might be relevant to point out that its principal owner is, according to Wikipedia, “Russian oligarch and former KGB Officer Alexander Lebedev.”
With all the media narratives about Russian expertise in disinformation it’s a little odd, to say the least, that ‘The Independent’ generally gets a free pass when other media outlets with Russian owners, such as the RT news channel, are rarely mentioned without extensive ‘health warnings’ about their ownership. Maybe ‘The Independent’ is excused its Russian links for its predilection for taking a pro-Blob, ‘woker-than-thou’ stance in pretty much everything it publishes.
Glenn Greenwald’s tweets just confirm me in my opinion that the modern British and especially American diets lead to delusional insanity.
G.G.’s moving to Brazil might account for his return (at least partial) to sanity.
As for Bari Weiss:
If she was delusional in August 2020, and does not admit now to having been not just wrong, but delusional, then she has some way to go.
NB: I write this without hostility towards Bari Weiss.
I am happy to welcome people to reality.
But i shall not turn a blind eye to people not fully accepting reality.
Snorri,
Can you do me a favor and remind me what your main view on diets is? What should I be eating and what is commonly being consumed by Americans that should not be?
Would appreciate it.
Just your daily reminder that the Fake News Media is an Enemy of the American People.
The media scum constitute a grave national security threat.