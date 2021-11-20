Things descended into absurdity when A. abruptly asked:
Do you seriously believe that countries all over the world have coordinated and agreed to order restrictions like these? Northern Italy last year, China, etc.?
I was totally dismayed by her open cluelessness. Had she slept through these world-historical moments? Did she have no idea that lockdowns were demonstrably imported from China, with the help of the WHO and other actors? Was her implication that all these restrictions had arisen in spontaneous response to conditions, and that everything must therefore be in order? In any event, she called me “naive,” because I naturally answered her question with “yes.”
A. and B. are both intelligent and competent people in their fields, and I value both for different reasons. Nevertheless, they are swimming in these currents as if hypnotised, like countless others, and with their complicity our country has devolved into a dystopian dictatorship.
Because Fauci and Pritchard and all the others don’t have television or the telephone.
Forget Brave New World and 1984. It’s starting to feel like we’re living in the Illuminatus trilogy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Illuminatus!_Trilogy
The NPC meme is real. A lot of people just seem to be incredibly suggestible.
My resistance may have something to do with having gotten rid of my TV licence over ten years ago.
You can of course add in goodthink, conformity, virtue signalling etc
Flubber, I’ve said elsewhere that I’m absolutely certain mine is due, ironically, to my hypochondria. As things started to kick off, I knew that watching the news would drive me loopy, so I just stopped following it at all, even independent websites, for at least two months.
Anyway, one of the Tweets Lichtmesz quotes, calling for even more authoritarian measures:
You first. You’ve taken a vaccine, so you won’t need treatment for a Covid infection. Therefore signing such a declaration should be no skin off your nose. Right?
Sam Duncan (November 20, 2021 at 8:01 pm), yes, the vaccinators faith in the virtue of the vaccine seems to be not quite matched by their faith in its actual efficacy. But is there not a possible rival? Are these vaccinators as into denying early treatment as such people usually are? If so (I’m not au fe with the Austrian situation so am just guessing by analogy with similar fanatics in the anglosphere) then Martin could try accusing all these deniers of ‘horse medicine’ and hydroxychloroquine of being guilty of just the sins they claim he is – prolonging the problem and overburdening the Austrian medical facilities with avoidable cases. We know they don’t care about liberty, but they claim to care about reducing the load on Austrian hospitals. Offer a deal in which Martin gets his return on the sums he’s paid into Austrian health services in terms of early treatment if he tests positive, while they forgo that in favour of the vaccine (and late-treatment hospitalisation if they nevertheless get seriously ill). It would seem fair – and may the fittest survive.
There is also the point that lockdowns burden hospitals in many ways. One we are noticing in the UK is the statistically-faster mental deterioration of the elderly when subject to lockdown which (as well as being very sad for them and their relatives) means the NHS has to do more statistically per person. This is just part of increased mental health demands generally. Another problem is the backlog of delayed operations. Another is that many conditions (cancer for one) are only noticed later, so begin treatment later (when they are more serious), so demand more from the NHS per case – the virus is by no means the only disease where the ‘experts’ approach results in a denial of early treatment. All this is now showing up in increased pressure on the NHS here.
Maybe Austrian lockdowns are different – but the UK experience certainly offers evidence that, over time, a lockdown leaves a health system deficit that can become significant in itself. It would at least be interesting to see how ‘A’ and ‘B’ would react to such a discussion.
In summary, Martin is arguing liberty, prior flue seasons when the impact was endured, etc., but he does not (in the post, AFAICS) directly accuse A and B of perpetrating precisely the problems they accuse him of perpetrating. Unless Austria’s ‘experts’ are in some ways very different from the anglosphere’s, a valid argument for that could probably be made.