Have we vanished into the night? » Ultra-processed food The BBC reports that ultra-processed food has been linked by scientific studies to early death. Then come “ultra-processed foods”, which have been through more substantial industrial processing and often have long ingredient lists on the packet, including added preservatives, sweeteners or colour enhancers. If a product contains more than five ingredients, it is probably ultra-processed, says Prof Maira Bes-Rastrollo, of the University of Navarra, citing a maxim. This sounds quite vague. My problem with “processed food” as a concept, is that industrial processes involving food include things like mixing two ingredients together in a large vat. Surely if there is a problem it is to do with the content of the food. Something harmful is present, or something beneficial is missing. If so, tell me what that is, there is no need to be vague about it.

We are given the examples of added preservatives, sweeteners or colour enhancers. The marmalade I was eating this morning listed caramel as a colour enhancer. Caramel is just sugar that has been heated. It seems unnecessary, I suppose. It may or may not be more harmful than ordinary sugar, or no sugar at all. But we are already told that too much sugar is bad for us. Could it be the case that people dying early from “ultra-processed food” are just eating too much sugar? A lot of sugar is used in home baking, so it would be useful to put it into those terms, if that is indeed the case. The BBC is not helpful about these questions. Examples include: • processed meat such as sausages and hamburgers • breakfast cereals or cereal bars • instant soups • sugary fizzy drinks • chicken nuggets • cake • chocolate • ice cream • mass-produced bread • many “ready to heat” meals such as pies and pizza | meal-replacement shakes Sugary fizzy drinks have a lot of sugar, so that fits. Then again, the first paragraph listed sweeteners. Some fizzy drinks have no sugar and a lot of sweeteners. I am still in the dark about which specific ingredients are problematic. Is mass-produced bread really going to kill me? I am not getting enough information from the British taxpayer-funded public service news organisation. I am just going to have to read the papers myself. I will start with the Spanish paper. Foods were first classified according to their degree of processing in 2010 using the NOVA system, which was last updated in 2016. Studies based on NOVA have shown an exponential growth in the consumption of ultra-processed foods. Negative nutritional attributes of ultra-processed food (high content of poor quality fat, added sugar and salt, along with low vitamin density and scarce fibre content) not only have a direct harmful effect on consumer’s health but also affect health indirectly by replacing unprocessed or minimally processed foods and freshly prepared meals. This sounds much more specific. I do get the impression that we are getting to the conclusion a little early, however. It is unclear whether the evidence for these claims for the health effects of NOVA categories of food come from this paper’s conclusions or elsewhere. NOVA was invented at a university in Brazil and seems to be the source of the phrase “ultra-processed”. The inventors talk about links with the UN Decade of Nutrition and the Global Panel on Agriculture and Food Systems for Nutrition, which is funded by Bill and Melinda Gates and none other than the UK Department for International Development. All of this feels like part of a PR drive to get NOVA more widely adopted as a way to categorise food. What do the inventors of the NOVA classification system say about it? First they cite a report from that Global Panel: The term “ultra-processed” was coined to refer to industrial formulations manufactured from substances derived from foods or synthesized from other organic sources. They typically contain little or no whole foods, are ready-to-consume or heat up, and are fatty, salty or sugary and depleted in dietary fibre, protein, various micronutrients and other bioactivecompounds. So it seems we are talking about fat, salt, sugar, and a lack of fibre, protein and other nutrients. The NOVA paper quotes the panel further: The most striking change in food systems of high-income countries, and now of low- and middle-income countries, is displacement of dietary patterns based on meals and dishes prepared from unprocessed or minimally processed foods by those that are increasingly based on ultra-processed food and drink products. Then the NOVA paper explains why processing is important: Conventional food classifications no longer work well. They usually group foods and foodstuffs in terms of their botanical origin or animal species and according to nutrients they contain. In this way they often group together foods that have different effects on health and disease. So ‘cereals and cereal products’ often group whole grains together with sugared ‘breakfast cereals’ and cookies (biscuits), and ‘meat and meat products’ often group fresh chicken together with ‘nuggets’. This sounds reasonable if true. I am doubtful. Sugar has been added to cereal for decades. Do people really have a hard time understanding the difference? It very much is defined by food group: sugar is not in the same food group as cereal. This is not difficult at all. Nuggets vs fresh chicken is more interesting. I found an article describing what is in McDonald’s Chicken Nuggets. This is quite a good article. It complains about some strange-sounding ingredients. TBHQ is a preservative that is toxic in high doses. I would be amazed if it is possible to eat harmful amounts of it in chicken nuggets, but pointing to an actual toxin and talking about dosage is exactly what I mean when I ask for specifics. This ingredient is not in British McNuggets, though! Dimethylpolysiloxane is harmless but sounds yucky: whatever. Autolyzed Yeast Extract is a synonym for MSG. I like MSG. If it makes you feel satisfied before you have had sufficient nutrition, or tastes so good you want to eat too much, these are things I could accept and sound reasonable to talk about. Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, like TBHQ, is harmless unless you eat vast quantities of it (ditto water, of course — dosage is always important). The fat content of McNuggets is high. Some small amount of this may be the dreaded trans-fats. I think the important thing here is that a Chicken McNugget contains more fat and less chicken than fresh chicken. If people really are substituting McNuggets for actual chicken and expecting them to be the same, then I can see why their diets might be poorer. This is the part I can accept, not that processed food is somehow poisoning us slowly because of the processing. It is not always quite so clear. The Spanish paper includes mayonnaise as an ultra-processed food. I compared the ingredients of Hellman’s Mayonnaise with the BBC Good Food recipe for homemade mayonnaise. The basic ingredients seem similar, quibbling over calcium disodium EDTA (safe), paprika and “flavourings” (I honestly have no idea) aside. This makes the “ultra-processed” category unhelpful: it is unclear what we are measuring. The NOVA paper does not take long to give us an insight into its biases: All these phenomena are being driven by trans-national corporations. These corporations are identified in a 2012 PLoS Medicine series, and in 2014 by Margaret Chan, Director-General of the WHO, as ‘Big Food’.Since the 1980s they have taken advantage of the freedom to make foreign direct investments, an engine of economic growth… The category “ultra-processed” conflates multiple issues: missing nutrients, high energy density, too much sugar (though I find it hard sometimes to find drinks with real sugar instead of sweetener), quasi-addictiveness, false impression of healthiness by adding back in and advertising some nutrients. I think something is lost in the simplification. So how bad are these ultra-processed foods? The BBC article reports: …for every 10 deaths among those eating the least ultra-processed food, there were 16 deaths among those eating the most (more than four portions a day). Sounds pretty bad, but what does it really mean? The Spanish study followed 19,899 people (all of them university students 10 years ago) and in 10 years 335 died. Overall you have a 1.6% chance of dying in the next 10 years. Table 3 breaks down the numbers. At this point I admit to being a little confused. First we have 4 equal-sized groups, who eat up to 2, 3, 4 and more than 4 servings of bad food per day. Real people can not be so evenly spread out. From the text: Consumption of ultra-processed food was adjusted for total energy intake using the residuals method and subsequently categorised into quarters: low consumption (first quarter), low-medium consumption (second quarter), medium-high consumption (third quarter), and high consumption (fourth quarter). So I think “servings” is a misnomer here. It has made its way into all the news articles, though. Then we find that the lowest number of deaths is in the fourth quarter, more than 4 “servings” per day group. I have no idea what to make of this. This group has the highest hazard ratio despite having the lowest number of total deaths. I am going to assume for now that I have misunderstood something. However we can see that the most number of deaths in a group is 108 and the lowest number is 73, out of 4975 people in each group. So worst case, if I totally pig out on as much junk food as I want, my chance of death over the next decade increases from 1.5% to 2.2%. Maybe I can live with that. I do really like mayonnaise. Maybe if you are a state attempting to provide free health care, that is a significant number for you. The rest of the paper is about how they used various adjustments for age, sex, smoking, TV watching, sitting around and so on. Full numbers for these things are in table 1. This table also breaks down the diets a bit more. I suspect there is more information about the real cause in here. A comparison of classification systems would be interesting. And there may be other interesting correlations in the cohort data. I would quite like to see what happens to the TV-watching correlation if you adjust for eating junk food. A summary of my problems with all of this: The reporting is poor. It boils down to the foregone conclusion: food prepared in factories is bad. Here is an incomplete set of numbers to make it look like we are being scientific about it.

The language of NOVA is loaded. Why the shift in language to “ultra-processed” food? Why not talk about the actual ingredients consumed by saying, for example, “too much sugar is bad for you.” Or, “di-hydrogen monoxide is poisonous if you consume too many servings”.

In addition to being loaded, the language is being used to avoid questions. This is agenda-setting language, deliberately chosen to approve of certain conclusions while obscuring others. It allows news organisations to report facts using scientifically defined categories while hiding what underlies those categories, conflating variables, and avoiding any mention of the underlying mechanism. Even the scientific study was constructed within the boundaries of the language.

It is not just the reporting: the numbers used by the scientists in their study are misleading. A hazard ratio of 1.6 is one thing. “You are 60% more likely to die if you eat too many biscuits!” makes for a scary headline. “You can eat an extra portion of sausages per day and only increase your chances of dying in the next decade from 1.5% to 1.7%” is actually quite encouraging. It turns out both things are true if the Spanish paper is to be believed. The Spanish paper does not mention the latter.

The circular logic of activists encouraging scientists who encourage the activist-press who encourage the state is in evidence here. Reporting like this is obviously intended to drive policy. It is only a matter of time before ultra-processed food is being discussed in the House of Commons, and there will at first be official advice, and then there will be complaints that consumption of this food costs the NHS money, and then industry will be asked to voluntarily act, and then industry’s efforts will be insufficient and there will be taxes and regulations.

Because the thought-processes and knowledge gathered are divorced from the underlying mechanisms (correlations involving arbitrary categories instead of understanding of processes), resulting policies will be the wrong policies and will have the wrong effects.

Having to argue with this sort of thing is putting me unnecessarily at odds with reasonable people with whom I mostly agree: eating a variety of fresh food is good for your health and it tastes good too. And preparing it and enjoying it with friends is good for your overall happiness. That these things are luxuries compared with just getting enough calories does not make them any less true, especially now that the getting-enough-calories-problem is largely solved. I suppose this makes me a critic of the NOVA classification. I do not have any relationship with the UPP industry though, I promise. Oddly enough the NHS article on this is rather balanced. But are instant vegetable soups really more unhealthy than homemade biscuits? Is bakery bread so much healthier than factory-made bread? StumbleUpon email Print Have we vanished into the night? »

Who Are We? The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling. We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe. Categories Categories Select Category ~ Glossary Categories (114) A (2) B (28) C (7) D (3) E (4) F (5) G (2) H (1) I (3) J (1) K (4) L (6) M (12) N (1) O (1) P (9) R (5) S (6) T (7) V (1) W (5) X (1) ~ Meme Hacks Categories (12) Detournement (3) Evil Empire (4) Hippopotami (1) Propaganda (4) ~ Photos #1 Categories (8) ~ Photos #2 Categories (11) ~ Photos #3 Categories (2) ~ White Rose Categories (657) Activism (15) Administrative (7) Big Brother (42) Biometrics (40) Civil Liberties (102) Constitution (5) European Union (45) Events (5) Historical Perspective (23) Identity Cards (168) Liberty (15) Privacy (95) Security (17) Self-Defence (5) Self-Ownership (8) Slogans & Quotations (19) Surveillance (98) Technology (50) Abortion (13) Activism (237) Administrative (129) Aerospace & Astronautics (533) Afghanistan (80) African affairs (187) Anglosphere (133) Antics & Parties (151) Architecture (82) Arts & Entertainment (895) Asian affairs (261) Aus/NZ affairs (126) Balkans (44) Best of Samizdata.Net (81) Blogging & Bloggers (533) Book reviews (141) Children’s issues (114) Chinese affairs (7) Civil liberty & Regulation (1,036) Deleted by the PC Media (36) Eastern Europe (126) Economics, Business & Globalization (1,666) Education & Academia (323) Environment (207) European affairs (377) European Union (763) Events (115) French affairs (261) German affairs (79) Health & medical (350) Hippos (17) Historical views (678) How very odd! (561) Humour (496) Immigration (62) Indian Subcontinent (64) International affairs (215) Internet (82) Irish affairs (74) Japan (5) Korea (31) Languages (20) Latin American Affairs (112) Media & Journalism (632) Middle East & Islamic (1,117) Military affairs (404) Mindless “Inequality” Blather (8) Monarchy (39) North American affairs (1,470) Opinions on liberty (1,064) Personal views (300) Philosophical (252) Privacy & Panopticon (462) Religion (42) Russia (170) Science & Technology (902) Science Fiction & Fantasy (111) Self defence & Security (436) Self ownership (171) Sexuality (110) Slogans & Quotations (2,820) Sports (381) Sui generis (294) Transport (264) Twitter nonsense (1) UK affairs (3,424) Archives Archives Select Month June 2019 (4) May 2019 (33) April 2019 (39) March 2019 (40) February 2019 (36) January 2019 (43) December 2018 (38) November 2018 (31) October 2018 (39) September 2018 (36) August 2018 (39) July 2018 (42) June 2018 (44) May 2018 (44) April 2018 (42) March 2018 (47) February 2018 (35) January 2018 (40) December 2017 (40) November 2017 (37) October 2017 (33) September 2017 (41) August 2017 (41) July 2017 (41) June 2017 (45) May 2017 (37) April 2017 (31) March 2017 (38) February 2017 (35) January 2017 (48) December 2016 (45) November 2016 (64) October 2016 (49) September 2016 (48) August 2016 (42) July 2016 (59) June 2016 (68) May 2016 (46) April 2016 (48) March 2016 (38) February 2016 (46) January 2016 (41) December 2015 (35) November 2015 (29) October 2015 (42) September 2015 (47) August 2015 (45) July 2015 (44) June 2015 (39) May 2015 (64) April 2015 (64) March 2015 (64) February 2015 (42) January 2015 (51) December 2014 (28) November 2014 (51) October 2014 (52) September 2014 (46) August 2014 (55) July 2014 (43) June 2014 (42) May 2014 (43) April 2014 (48) March 2014 (33) February 2014 (39) January 2014 (52) December 2013 (40) November 2013 (46) October 2013 (48) September 2013 (46) August 2013 (59) July 2013 (57) June 2013 (49) May 2013 (53) April 2013 (63) March 2013 (59) February 2013 (40) January 2013 (60) December 2012 (46) November 2012 (65) October 2012 (66) September 2012 (62) August 2012 (49) July 2012 (58) June 2012 (67) May 2012 (59) April 2012 (53) March 2012 (70) February 2012 (72) January 2012 (88) December 2011 (96) November 2011 (75) October 2011 (58) September 2011 (69) August 2011 (80) July 2011 (70) June 2011 (54) May 2011 (54) April 2011 (54) March 2011 (44) February 2011 (44) January 2011 (48) December 2010 (47) November 2010 (65) October 2010 (72) September 2010 (65) August 2010 (60) July 2010 (62) June 2010 (60) May 2010 (60) April 2010 (49) March 2010 (53) February 2010 (64) January 2010 (60) December 2009 (73) November 2009 (100) October 2009 (79) September 2009 (62) August 2009 (71) July 2009 (67) June 2009 (66) May 2009 (61) April 2009 (92) March 2009 (85) February 2009 (66) January 2009 (81) December 2008 (57) November 2008 (84) October 2008 (84) September 2008 (80) August 2008 (67) July 2008 (100) June 2008 (90) May 2008 (79) April 2008 (85) March 2008 (113) February 2008 (126) January 2008 (127) December 2007 (97) November 2007 (89) October 2007 (76) September 2007 (61) August 2007 (78) July 2007 (84) June 2007 (75) May 2007 (89) April 2007 (97) March 2007 (121) February 2007 (100) January 2007 (115) December 2006 (96) November 2006 (111) October 2006 (117) September 2006 (129) August 2006 (147) July 2006 (123) June 2006 (92) May 2006 (106) April 2006 (93) March 2006 (113) February 2006 (119) January 2006 (105) December 2005 (117) November 2005 (94) October 2005 (95) September 2005 (114) August 2005 (109) July 2005 (129) June 2005 (100) May 2005 (100) April 2005 (87) March 2005 (101) February 2005 (77) January 2005 (88) December 2004 (104) November 2004 (126) October 2004 (118) September 2004 (125) August 2004 (120) July 2004 (159) June 2004 (139) May 2004 (142) April 2004 (173) March 2004 (164) February 2004 (174) January 2004 (164) December 2003 (155) November 2003 (201) October 2003 (219) September 2003 (257) August 2003 (255) July 2003 (296) June 2003 (194) May 2003 (152) April 2003 (175) March 2003 (157) February 2003 (152) January 2003 (141) December 2002 (158) November 2002 (214) October 2002 (194) September 2002 (248) August 2002 (189) July 2002 (179) June 2002 (155) May 2002 (172) April 2002 (152) March 2002 (204) February 2002 (194) January 2002 (266) December 2001 (204) November 2001 (132) Feed This Page RSS - This Page Link Icons