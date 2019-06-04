The BBC reports that ultra-processed food has been linked by scientific studies to early death.
Then come “ultra-processed foods”, which have been through more substantial industrial processing and often have long ingredient lists on the packet, including added preservatives, sweeteners or colour enhancers.
If a product contains more than five ingredients, it is probably ultra-processed, says Prof Maira Bes-Rastrollo, of the University of Navarra, citing a maxim.
This sounds quite vague. My problem with “processed food” as a concept, is that industrial processes involving food include things like mixing two ingredients together in a large vat. Surely if there is a problem it is to do with the content of the food. Something harmful is present, or something beneficial is missing. If so, tell me what that is, there is no need to be vague about it.
We are given the examples of added preservatives, sweeteners or colour enhancers. The marmalade I was eating this morning listed caramel as a colour enhancer. Caramel is just sugar that has been heated. It seems unnecessary, I suppose. It may or may not be more harmful than ordinary sugar, or no sugar at all. But we are already told that too much sugar is bad for us. Could it be the case that people dying early from “ultra-processed food” are just eating too much sugar? A lot of sugar is used in home baking, so it would be useful to put it into those terms, if that is indeed the case. The BBC is not helpful about these questions.
Examples include: • processed meat such as sausages and hamburgers • breakfast cereals or cereal bars • instant soups • sugary fizzy drinks • chicken nuggets • cake • chocolate • ice cream • mass-produced bread • many “ready to heat” meals such as pies and pizza | meal-replacement shakes
Sugary fizzy drinks have a lot of sugar, so that fits. Then again, the first paragraph listed sweeteners. Some fizzy drinks have no sugar and a lot of sweeteners. I am still in the dark about which specific ingredients are problematic. Is mass-produced bread really going to kill me?
I am not getting enough information from the British taxpayer-funded public service news organisation. I am just going to have to read the papers myself. I will start with the Spanish paper.
Foods were first classified according to their degree of processing in 2010 using the NOVA system, which was last updated in 2016. Studies based on NOVA have shown an exponential growth in the consumption of ultra-processed foods. Negative nutritional attributes of ultra-processed food (high content of poor quality fat, added sugar and salt, along with low vitamin density and scarce fibre content) not only have a direct harmful effect on consumer’s health but also affect health indirectly by replacing unprocessed or minimally processed foods and freshly prepared meals.
This sounds much more specific. I do get the impression that we are getting to the conclusion a little early, however. It is unclear whether the evidence for these claims for the health effects of NOVA categories of food come from this paper’s conclusions or elsewhere.
NOVA was invented at a university in Brazil and seems to be the source of the phrase “ultra-processed”. The inventors talk about links with the UN Decade of Nutrition and the Global Panel on Agriculture and Food Systems for Nutrition, which is funded by Bill and Melinda Gates and none other than the UK Department for International Development. All of this feels like part of a PR drive to get NOVA more widely adopted as a way to categorise food.
What do the inventors of the NOVA classification system say about it?
First they cite a report from that Global Panel:
The term “ultra-processed” was coined to refer to industrial formulations manufactured from substances derived from foods or synthesized from other organic sources. They typically contain little or no whole foods, are ready-to-consume or heat up, and are fatty, salty or sugary and depleted in dietary fibre, protein, various micronutrients and other bioactivecompounds.
So it seems we are talking about fat, salt, sugar, and a lack of fibre, protein and other nutrients. The NOVA paper quotes the panel further:
The most striking change in food systems of high-income countries, and now of low- and middle-income countries, is displacement of dietary patterns based on meals and dishes prepared from unprocessed or minimally processed foods by those that are increasingly based on ultra-processed food and drink products.
Then the NOVA paper explains why processing is important:
Conventional food classifications no longer work well. They usually group foods and foodstuffs in terms of their botanical origin or animal species and according to nutrients they contain. In this way they often group together foods that have different effects on health and disease. So ‘cereals and cereal products’ often group whole grains together with sugared ‘breakfast cereals’ and cookies (biscuits), and ‘meat and meat products’ often group fresh chicken together with ‘nuggets’.
This sounds reasonable if true. I am doubtful. Sugar has been added to cereal for decades. Do people really have a hard time understanding the difference? It very much is defined by food group: sugar is not in the same food group as cereal. This is not difficult at all. Nuggets vs fresh chicken is more interesting.
I found an article describing what is in McDonald’s Chicken Nuggets. This is quite a good article. It complains about some strange-sounding ingredients. TBHQ is a preservative that is toxic in high doses. I would be amazed if it is possible to eat harmful amounts of it in chicken nuggets, but pointing to an actual toxin and talking about dosage is exactly what I mean when I ask for specifics. This ingredient is not in British McNuggets, though! Dimethylpolysiloxane is harmless but sounds yucky: whatever. Autolyzed Yeast Extract is a synonym for MSG. I like MSG. If it makes you feel satisfied before you have had sufficient nutrition, or tastes so good you want to eat too much, these are things I could accept and sound reasonable to talk about. Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, like TBHQ, is harmless unless you eat vast quantities of it (ditto water, of course — dosage is always important). The fat content of McNuggets is high. Some small amount of this may be the dreaded trans-fats.
I think the important thing here is that a Chicken McNugget contains more fat and less chicken than fresh chicken. If people really are substituting McNuggets for actual chicken and expecting them to be the same, then I can see why their diets might be poorer. This is the part I can accept, not that processed food is somehow poisoning us slowly because of the processing.
It is not always quite so clear. The Spanish paper includes mayonnaise as an ultra-processed food. I compared the ingredients of Hellman’s Mayonnaise with the BBC Good Food recipe for homemade mayonnaise. The basic ingredients seem similar, quibbling over calcium disodium EDTA (safe), paprika and “flavourings” (I honestly have no idea) aside. This makes the “ultra-processed” category unhelpful: it is unclear what we are measuring.
The NOVA paper does not take long to give us an insight into its biases:
All these phenomena are being driven by trans-national corporations. These corporations are identified in a 2012 PLoS Medicine series, and in 2014 by Margaret Chan, Director-General of the WHO, as ‘Big Food’.Since the 1980s they have taken advantage of the freedom to make foreign direct investments, an engine of economic growth…
The category “ultra-processed” conflates multiple issues: missing nutrients, high energy density, too much sugar (though I find it hard sometimes to find drinks with real sugar instead of sweetener), quasi-addictiveness, false impression of healthiness by adding back in and advertising some nutrients. I think something is lost in the simplification.
So how bad are these ultra-processed foods? The BBC article reports:
…for every 10 deaths among those eating the least ultra-processed food, there were 16 deaths among those eating the most (more than four portions a day).
Sounds pretty bad, but what does it really mean? The Spanish study followed 19,899 people (all of them university students 10 years ago) and in 10 years 335 died. Overall you have a 1.6% chance of dying in the next 10 years. Table 3 breaks down the numbers. At this point I admit to being a little confused. First we have 4 equal-sized groups, who eat up to 2, 3, 4 and more than 4 servings of bad food per day. Real people can not be so evenly spread out. From the text:
Consumption of ultra-processed food was adjusted for total energy intake using the residuals method and subsequently categorised into quarters: low consumption (first quarter), low-medium consumption (second quarter), medium-high consumption (third quarter), and high consumption (fourth quarter).
So I think “servings” is a misnomer here. It has made its way into all the news articles, though.
Then we find that the lowest number of deaths is in the fourth quarter, more than 4 “servings” per day group. I have no idea what to make of this. This group has the highest hazard ratio despite having the lowest number of total deaths. I am going to assume for now that I have misunderstood something. However we can see that the most number of deaths in a group is 108 and the lowest number is 73, out of 4975 people in each group. So worst case, if I totally pig out on as much junk food as I want, my chance of death over the next decade increases from 1.5% to 2.2%.
Maybe I can live with that. I do really like mayonnaise. Maybe if you are a state attempting to provide free health care, that is a significant number for you.
The rest of the paper is about how they used various adjustments for age, sex, smoking, TV watching, sitting around and so on. Full numbers for these things are in table 1. This table also breaks down the diets a bit more. I suspect there is more information about the real cause in here. A comparison of classification systems would be interesting. And there may be other interesting correlations in the cohort data. I would quite like to see what happens to the TV-watching correlation if you adjust for eating junk food.
A summary of my problems with all of this:
- The reporting is poor. It boils down to the foregone conclusion: food prepared in factories is bad. Here is an incomplete set of numbers to make it look like we are being scientific about it.
- The language of NOVA is loaded. Why the shift in language to “ultra-processed” food? Why not talk about the actual ingredients consumed by saying, for example, “too much sugar is bad for you.” Or, “di-hydrogen monoxide is poisonous if you consume too many servings”.
- In addition to being loaded, the language is being used to avoid questions. This is agenda-setting language, deliberately chosen to approve of certain conclusions while obscuring others. It allows news organisations to report facts using scientifically defined categories while hiding what underlies those categories, conflating variables, and avoiding any mention of the underlying mechanism. Even the scientific study was constructed within the boundaries of the language.
- It is not just the reporting: the numbers used by the scientists in their study are misleading. A hazard ratio of 1.6 is one thing. “You are 60% more likely to die if you eat too many biscuits!” makes for a scary headline. “You can eat an extra portion of sausages per day and only increase your chances of dying in the next decade from 1.5% to 1.7%” is actually quite encouraging. It turns out both things are true if the Spanish paper is to be believed. The Spanish paper does not mention the latter.
- The circular logic of activists encouraging scientists who encourage the activist-press who encourage the state is in evidence here. Reporting like this is obviously intended to drive policy. It is only a matter of time before ultra-processed food is being discussed in the House of Commons, and there will at first be official advice, and then there will be complaints that consumption of this food costs the NHS money, and then industry will be asked to voluntarily act, and then industry’s efforts will be insufficient and there will be taxes and regulations.
- Because the thought-processes and knowledge gathered are divorced from the underlying mechanisms (correlations involving arbitrary categories instead of understanding of processes), resulting policies will be the wrong policies and will have the wrong effects.
- Having to argue with this sort of thing is putting me unnecessarily at odds with reasonable people with whom I mostly agree: eating a variety of fresh food is good for your health and it tastes good too. And preparing it and enjoying it with friends is good for your overall happiness. That these things are luxuries compared with just getting enough calories does not make them any less true, especially now that the getting-enough-calories-problem is largely solved.
I suppose this makes me a critic of the NOVA classification. I do not have any relationship with the UPP industry though, I promise.
Oddly enough the NHS article on this is rather balanced.
But are instant vegetable soups really more unhealthy than homemade biscuits? Is bakery bread so much healthier than factory-made bread?
I made all our family (5 people) bread for almost 15 years – mostly to save money as store bought bread is very expensive compared to home-made ($3.50/loaf vs. $0.50/loaf).
By my calculation (since I knew the ingredients) my home-made bread had 20% higher calorie density by weight than the store-bought “natural” bread PLUS the slices were bigger.
It was tasty, but clearly not as dietetic.
We’ve since switched to store bread as the kids have moved out, no ill effects yet.
-XC
Huh. So, eating shit food and not exercising isn’t great for you?
Who knew?
I swear, I had had the same thought. But what I mean by that is that I had had the tiniest, weakest possible little half-thought vaguely wondering exactly what was so bad about food being “processed”, as if the touch of human hands or machines made it worse in itself, whereas you have laid out exactly what you mean like a prosecuting lawyer well used to winning cases. Bravo.
“If a product contains more than five ingredients, it is probably ultra-processed, says Prof Maira Bes-Rastrollo, of the University of Navarra, citing a maxim.”
ROFLMAO! The scientific ignorance inherent in such a statement – not only that it could be made, but that others could be told it without laughing the speaker out of the room – is a tragic indictment of the modern scientific education.
Here’s a (partial) list of ingredients for a common foodstuff. Do you think this counts as “ultra-processed”? See if you can guess what it is before you get to the end of the list…
Glucosinolates: 2-propenyl glucosinolate (sinigrin)*, 3-methylthiopropyl glucosinolate, 3-methylsulfinylpropyl glucosinolate, 3-butenylglucosinolate, 2-hydroxy-3-butenyl glucosinolate, 4-methylthiobutyl glucosinolate, 4-methylsulfinylbutyl glucosinolate, 4-methylsulfonylbutyl glucosinolate, benzyl glucosinolate, 2-phenylethyl glucosinolate, propyl glucosinolate, butyl glucosinolate.
Indole glucosinolates and related indoles: 3-indolylmethyl glucosinolate (glucobrassicin), 1-methoxy-3-indolylmethyl glucosinolate (neoglucobrassicin), indole-3-carbinol*, indole-3-acetonitrile, bis(3-indolyl)methane.
Isothiocyanates and goitrin: allyl isothiocyanate*, 3-methylthiopropyl isothiocyanate, 3-methylsulfinylpropyl isothiocyanate, 3-butenyl isothiocyanate, 5-vinyloxazolidine-2-thione (goitrin), 4-methylthiobutyl isothiocyanate, 4-methylsulfinylbutyl isothiocyanate, 4-methylsulfonylbutyl isothiocyanate, 4-pentenyl isothiocyanate, benzyl isothiocyanate, phenylethyl isothiocyanate.
Cyanides: 1-cyano-2, 3-epithiopropane, 1-cyano-3, 4-epithiobutane, 1-cyano-3,4-epithiopentane, threo-1-cyano-2-hydroxy-3, 4-epithiobutane, erythro-1-cyano-2-hydroxy-3,4-epithiobutane, 2-phenylpropionitrile, allyl cyanide*, 1-cyano-2-hydroxy-3-butene, 1-cyano-3-methylsulfinylpropane, 1-cyano-4-methylsulfinylbutane.
Terpenes: menthol, neomenthol, isomenthol, carvone*.
Phenols: 2-methoxyphenol, 3-caffoylquinicacid (chlorogenic acid)*, 4-caffoylquinic acid*, 5-caffoylquinic acid (neochlorogenic acid)*, 4-(p-coumaroyl)quinic acid, 5-(p-coumaroyl)quinic acid, 5-feruloylquinic acid.
The ones marked with a * are the only ones to have been safety tested. All the others, who knows? Test results are as follows:
Clastogenicity. Chlorogenic acid (25) and allyl isothiocyanate are positive (26). Chlorogenic acid and its metabolite caffeic acid are also mutagens (27-29), as is allyl isothiocyanate (30).
Carcinogenicity. Allyl isothiocyanate induced papillomas of the bladder in male rat (a neoplasm that is unusually rare in control rats) and was classified by the National Toxicology Program as carcinogenic. There was no evidence of carcinogenicity in mice; however, it was stated “the mice probably did not receive the MTD” (31,32). Sinigrin (allyl glucosinolate, i.e., thioglycoside of allyl isothiocyanate) is cocarcinogenic for the rat pancreas(33). Carvone is negative in mice (34). Indole-3-acetonitrile has been shown to form a carcinogen, nitroso indole acetonitrile, in the presence of nitrite (35). Caffeic acid is a carcinogen (36,37) and clastogen (25) and is a metabolite of its esters 3-, 4-, and 5-caffoylquinic acid (chlorogenic and neochlorogenic acid).
Metabolites. Sinigrin gives rise to allylisothiocyanate when raw cabbage (e.g., coleslaw) is eaten; in cooked cabbage it also is metabolized to allylcyanide, which is untested. Indole-3-carbinol forms dimers and trimers on ingestion, which mimic dioxin (8).
Toxicology.The mitogenic effects of goitrin (which is goitrogenic) and various organic cyanides from cabbage suggest that they may be potential carcinogens(41,42). Aromatic cyanides related to those from cabbage have been shown to bemutagens and are metabolized to hydrogen cyanide and potentially mutagenic aldehydes (43).
https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/87/19/7777.full.pdf
And they feed this stuff to kids! Think of the children!